GIRLS' BASKETBALL

3A state tournament

St. Mary's 82, Riverdale Ridge 22

St. Mary's: The defending girls 3A state champion St. Mary’s Pirates kicked off the state tournament in style Friday with a rout of Riverdale Ridge. Junior Seneca Hackley had a team-high 21 points for the Pirates and classmate Josephine Howery added 19. The Pirates led 46-17 at the half and outscored Riverdale Ridge 36-5 in the second half. The Pirates host Salida on Saturday.

Grand Valley 46, Vanguard School 33

Pagosa Springs: The Vanguard School exited the 3A state tournament by way of a loss to Grand Valley. The Coursers finish the season 14-9. Sophomore Alexis Garcia led The Vanguard School averaging 15.5 points.

2A regionals

Soroco 58, Calhan 43

Sanford: Calhan fell to Soroco, which faces Sanford Saturday.

Peyton 54, Rocky Ford 49

Limon: Peyton picked up a win against Rocky Ford and will face top-ranked Limon on Saturday.

BOYS' BASKETBALL

3A state tournament

Roaring Fork 66, St. Mary's 57

Lutheran: The much-improved St. Mary’s boys' team’s season ended Friday as the Pirates were bounced out of the first round of the playoffs following a loss to Roaring Fork.

The Pirates finished the season with 17-6 overall record. They were 11-13 a year ago. Freshman Sam Howery led St. Mary’s this season with 14.5 points per game. Roaring Fork faces top-ranked Lutheran on Saturday.

2A regionals

Holly 80, Thomas MacLaren 51

Holly: Top-seeded Holly defeated Thomas MacLaren. Holly will host 17-seeded Sargent on Saturday.

John Mall 52, Peyton 50

Yuma: Peyton fell to John Mall. John Mall overcame a 23-16 halftime deficit to pick up the win. John Mall faces second-ranked Yuma on Saturday.

Heritage Christian 39, Colorado Springs School 37

Dawson: Heritage Christian erased a 20-10 halftime deficit to avoid an upset against the Kodiaks. Heritage Christian will face sixth seeded Dawson on Saturday.

