St. Mary's: The defending girls 3A state champion St. Mary’s Pirates kicked off the state tournament in style Friday with a rout of Riverdale Ridge. Junior Seneca Hackley had a team-high 21 points for the Pirates and classmate Josephine Howery added 19. The Pirates led 46-17 at the half and outscored Riverdale Ridge 36-5 in the second half. The Pirates host Salida on Saturday.
Grand Valley 46, Vanguard School 33
Pagosa Springs: The Vanguard School exited the 3A state tournament by way of a loss to Grand Valley. The Coursers finish the season 14-9. Sophomore Alexis Garcia led The Vanguard School averaging 15.5 points.
Manitou Springs High School's Alexia Vigil looks for an open pass during the girl's varsity game against Faith Christian Academy at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs High School's Aniah Olson shoots the ball during a game against Faith Christian Academy at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Faith Christian Academy's Emily Eggers looks to pass the ball over Manitou Springs' defenders during the girl's varsity game at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs' Abigail Parker shoots the ball over Faith Christian Academy's Maura Tully during the varsity girl's game at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs' Caileen Sienknecht takes the ball up court during the game against Faith Christian Academy at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Faith Christian Academy's Maura Tully prepares for a layup during the game against Manitou Springs High School at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs' Caileen Sienknecht prepares to shoot the ball in a game against Faith Christian Academy at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs' Abigail Parker looks for an open pass while Faith Christian Academy's Georgia Swanson plays defense at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs' Abigail Parker looks up at the basket during the girl's varsity game against Faith Christian Academy at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Faith Christian Academy's Emily Eggers recovers the ball while Manitou Springs' Sophia McKeown plays defense at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Faith Christian Academy's Emily Eggers rebounds the ball during the game against Manitou Springs at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Faith Christian Academy's Emily Eggers, left, Manitou Springs' Alexis Harper and Faith Christian Academy's Ashley Finch look up at the basket during the game at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs' Abigail Parker dribbles the ball during the girl's varsity game against Faith Christian Academy at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs' Alexis Harper dribbles the ball during the game against Faith Christian Academy at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs' Alexia Vigil prepares to pass the ball to a teammate over the defense of Faith Christian Academy's Georgia Swanson at Colorado Springs Christian School in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Manitou Springs v. Faith Christian Academy lady's varsity basketball
2A regionals
Soroco 58, Calhan 43
Sanford: Calhan fell to Soroco, which faces Sanford Saturday.
Peyton 54, Rocky Ford 49
Limon: Peyton picked up a win against Rocky Ford and will face top-ranked Limon on Saturday.
Colorado Springs Christian School's Rachel Ingram looks for an open shot around Eagle Ridge Academy's Aryanna Hiatt during the varsity girl's game at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Christian School players and Eagle Ridge Academy players battle over a rebound during the varsity girl's game at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Eagle Ridge Academy's Cydnee Collins looks for an opening around Colorado Springs Christian School's players Megan Engesser, left, and Elleah Hoekert at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Eagle Ridge Academy's Cydnee Collins takes the ball up the court towards Colorado Springs Christian School's defending players Abby Knedler, left, Elleah Hoekert and Rachel Ingram at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Eagle Ridge Academy's Cydnee Collins takes the ball around Colorado Springs Christian School's defending player Megan Engesser at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Christian School's varsity girl's basketball team prays before the game against Eagle Ridge Academy in their home gym in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Christian School's varsity girl's basketball team participates in the National Anthem before the game against Eagle Ridge Academy in their home gym in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Eagle Ridge Academy's Jackie Alvarez-Gordillo passes the ball in the varsity girl's game against Colorado Springs Christian School at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Eagle Ridge Academy's Cydnee Collins looks to pass the ball as Colorado Springs Christian School's Corrie Anderson plays defense at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Christian School's girl's varsity coach confronts the referee about a call during his team's game against Eagle Ridge Academy at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Christian School's Abby Knedlerin looks for an open pass during the girl's varsity game against Eagle Ridge Academy at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Eagle Ridge Academy's Cydnee Collins looks for an open pass around Colorado Springs Christian School's Rachel Ingram at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Christian School players and Eagle Ridge Academy's players battle for a rebound during the varsity girl's game at CSCS in Colorado Springs, Friday, March 1, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Colorado Springs Christian School v. Eagle Ridge Academy girl's varsity basketball
BOYS' BASKETBALL
3A state tournament
Roaring Fork 66, St. Mary's 57
Lutheran: The much-improved St. Mary’s boys' team’s season ended Friday as the Pirates were bounced out of the first round of the playoffs following a loss to Roaring Fork.
The Pirates finished the season with 17-6 overall record. They were 11-13 a year ago. Freshman Sam Howery led St. Mary’s this season with 14.5 points per game. Roaring Fork faces top-ranked Lutheran on Saturday.
2A regionals
Holly 80, Thomas MacLaren 51
Holly: Top-seeded Holly defeated Thomas MacLaren. Holly will host 17-seeded Sargent on Saturday.
John Mall 52, Peyton 50
Yuma: Peyton fell to John Mall. John Mall overcame a 23-16 halftime deficit to pick up the win. John Mall faces second-ranked Yuma on Saturday.
Heritage Christian 39, Colorado Springs School 37
Dawson: Heritage Christian erased a 20-10 halftime deficit to avoid an upset against the Kodiaks. Heritage Christian will face sixth seeded Dawson on Saturday.