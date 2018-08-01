BASEBALL
Noon — MLB — San Diego at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR L.A. Angels at Cleveland
6:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Brewers
8:05 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sky Sox at Aces
BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — NBA — Aces at Mystics (WNBA)
6 p.m. — FS1 — Big3, Week 7 games
7 p.m. — ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, championship
8 p.m. — NBA — Lynx at Storm (WNBA)
BOXING
8:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — Antonio Orozco vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, super lightweights
DRAG RACING
5 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA, Northwest Nationals, qualifying
FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — Tigers-Cats at Alouettes (CFL)
7 p.m. — NFL — 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame, Gold Jacket Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio (taped)
GOLF
4 a.m. — GOLF — Ricoh Women’s British Open, second round, at Lytham, England
11:30 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, second round
4:30 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, second round
7 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, 3M Championship, first round, at Blaine, Minn. (taped)
HORSE RACING
2 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, National Museum of Racing Stakes
AUTO RACING
8 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, practice
9:30 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, qualifying
11 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, final practice
12:30 p.m. — NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200
4:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, qualifying
BASEBALL
2 p.m. — FS1 — Yankees at Red Sox
5 p.m. — FS1 — Angels at Indians
5:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Brewers
6 p.m. — ESPN2 — Senior League World Series, championship game
8:05 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sky Sox at Tacoma Rainiers
BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — NBA — Fever at Liberty (WNBA)
BOXING
3:30 p.m. — FS2 — Premier Champions, Marcus Browne vs. Lenin Castillo, light heavyweights
5:30 p.m. — FOX — Premier Champions, Devon Alexander vs. Andre Berto, welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. J’Leon Love, super middleweights
8 p.m. — HBO — Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title
DRAG RACING
8 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA, Northwest Nationals, qualifying, at Seattle (taped)
FOOTBALL
5 p.m. — ESPN & NFL — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio
GOLF
5 a.m. — GOLF — Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round
9 a.m. — NBC — Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round, at Lytham, England
10 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round, at Akron, Ohio
Noon — CBS — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round
Noon — GOLF — European PGA Tour, Fiji International, third round (taped)
2 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, 3M Championship, second round
4 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Longines Test Stakes
3 p.m. — NBC-SN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Whitney Stakes
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. — FX — UFC 227, prelims
SOCCER
Noon — ESPN — International Champions Cup, Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais
2 p.m. — ESPN — MLS, Toronto at Atlanta United
4 p.m. — ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Juventus
6 p.m. — ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Barcelona
8 p.m. — FS2 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Queretaro
SOFTBALL
2 p.m. — ESPNEWS — Junior League World Series, championship game
TENNIS
2 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, first semifinal
8 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, second semifinal