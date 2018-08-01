BASEBALL

Noon — MLB — San Diego at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR L.A. Angels at Cleveland

6:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Brewers

8:05 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sky Sox at Aces

BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — NBA — Aces at Mystics (WNBA)

6 p.m. — FS1 — Big3, Week 7 games

7 p.m. — ESPN — The Basketball Tournament, championship

8 p.m. — NBA — Lynx at Storm (WNBA)

BOXING

8:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — Antonio Orozco vs. Pablo Cesar Cano, super lightweights

DRAG RACING

5 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA, Northwest Nationals, qualifying

FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — Tigers-Cats at Alouettes (CFL)

7 p.m. — NFL — 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame, Gold Jacket Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio (taped)

GOLF

4 a.m. — GOLF — Ricoh Women’s British Open, second round, at Lytham, England

11:30 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, second round

4:30 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, second round

7 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, 3M Championship, first round, at Blaine, Minn. (taped)

HORSE RACING

2 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, National Museum of Racing Stakes

AUTO RACING

8 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, practice

9:30 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200, qualifying

11 a.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, final practice

12:30 p.m. — NBC — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Zippo 200

4:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, GoBowling at The Glen, qualifying

BASEBALL

2 p.m. — FS1 — Yankees at Red Sox

5 p.m. — FS1 — Angels at Indians

5:10 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Rockies at Brewers

6 p.m. — ESPN2 — Senior League World Series, championship game

8:05 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sky Sox at Tacoma Rainiers

BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — NBA — Fever at Liberty (WNBA)

BOXING

3:30 p.m. — FS2 — Premier Champions, Marcus Browne vs. Lenin Castillo, light heavyweights

5:30 p.m. — FOX — Premier Champions, Devon Alexander vs. Andre Berto, welterweights; Peter Quillin vs. J’Leon Love, super middleweights

8 p.m. — HBO — Sergey Kovalev vs. Eleider Alvarez, for Kovalev’s WBO light heavyweight title; Dmitry Bivol vs. Isaac Chilemba, for Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

DRAG RACING

8 p.m. — FS1 — NHRA, Northwest Nationals, qualifying, at Seattle (taped)

FOOTBALL

5 p.m. — ESPN & NFL — Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, at Canton, Ohio

GOLF

5 a.m. — GOLF — Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round

9 a.m. — NBC — Ricoh Women’s British Open, third round, at Lytham, England

10 a.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round, at Akron, Ohio

Noon — CBS — PGA Tour & WGC, Bridgestone Invitational, third round

Noon — GOLF — European PGA Tour, Fiji International, third round (taped)

2 p.m. — GOLF — Champions Tour, 3M Championship, second round

4 p.m. — GOLF — PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, third round

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Longines Test Stakes

3 p.m. — NBC-SN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Whitney Stakes

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. — FX — UFC 227, prelims

SOCCER

Noon — ESPN — International Champions Cup, Internazionale vs. Olympique Lyonnais

2 p.m. — ESPN — MLS, Toronto at Atlanta United

4 p.m. — ESPN2 — International Champions Cup, Real Madrid vs. Juventus

6 p.m. — ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, AC Milan vs. Barcelona

8 p.m. — FS2 — Liga MX, Primera Division, Monterrey vs. Queretaro

SOFTBALL

2 p.m. — ESPNEWS — Junior League World Series, championship game

TENNIS

2 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, first semifinal

8 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic, second semifinal