AUTO RACING
10 a.m. .- NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, practice
11 a.m. — FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, practice
1 p.m. — FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, final practice
3 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, qualifying
BASEBALL
9 a.m. — ESPN — Little League, Midwest Regional, second semifinal
11 a.m. — ESPN — Little League, New England Regional, second semifinal
Noon — MLB — Nationals at Cubs
1 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Northwest Regional, second semifinal
3 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Great Lakes Regional, second semifinal
5 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, second semifinal
5 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sounds at Sky Sox (2)
5:30 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Brewers at Braves OR Mariners at Astros (6 p.m.)
6:40 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Dodgers at Rockies
7 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, West Regional, second semifinal
BASKETBALL
Noon — FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Quarterfinals
5 p.m. — FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Quarterfinals
6 p.m. — FS1 — Big3, Week 8 games, at Atlanta
8 p.m. — NBA — Fever at Phoenix (WNBA)
CYCLING
1:30 p.m. — FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 4, at Salt Lake City
FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m. — NFL — Preseason, Falcons at Jets
8:30 p.m. — NFL, 105.5 FM, 1240 AM, 92.5 FM — Preseason, Lions at Raiders
GOLF
Noon — TNT — PGA of America, PGA Championship, second round
2 p.m. — FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Tale of the Cat Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KICKBOXING
10 p.m. — ESPN2 — Glory 56, at Denver
SOCCER
1 p.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leicester City
TENNIS
10:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals
4:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m. — FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, qualifying
11 a.m. — FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200
1 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Mid-Ohio Challenge
BASEBALL
9 a.m. — ESPN — Little League, Midwest Regional, final
11 a.m. — ESPN — Little League, New England Regional, final
11 a.m. — MLB — Rangers at Yankees
1 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Northwest Regional, final
2 p.m. — FS1 — Nationals at Cubs
3 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Great Lakes Regional, final
5 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, final
5 p.m. — FS1 — Brewers at Braves
6 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sounds at Sky Sox
6:10 p.m. — ATT — Dodgers at Rockies
7 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, West Regional, final
8 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Athletics at Angels OR Phillies at Padres (games joined in progress)
BASKETBALL
11 a.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, first semifinal
Noon — NBA — Wings at Dream (WNBA)
12:15 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, second semifinal
1:30 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: International Girls Tournament, championship
2:45 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Girls Tournament, championship
5 p.m. — SEC — Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Mega Bemax
5:30 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: International Boys Tournament, championship
6:45 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, championship
CYCLING
2 p.m. — FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 5, from Canyons Village to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Utah
FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — NFL/CBS, 850 AM — Preseason, Vikings at Broncos
GOLF
8 a.m. — FS2 — USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, semifinal matches
9 a.m. — TNT — PGA of America, PGA Championship, third round
Noon — CBS — PGA of America, PGA Championship, third round
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. — NBC-SN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes
MOTOR SPORTS
1 p.m. — NBC — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (450 Moto 2 Class)
5:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (250 Moto 2 Class) (taped)
SOCCER
5:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Tottenham
8 a.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea
10:30 a.m. — NBC — Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Everton
1 p.m. — ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale
1:30 p.m. — LIFE — NWSL, Seattle at Utah
7 p.m. — ALT — San Jose Earthquakes at Rapids
SWIMMING
2 p.m. — NBC — Pan Pacific Championships, at Tokyo (taped)
TENNIS
11 a.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, first semifinal
1 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, first semifinal
4 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, second semifinal
6 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, second semifinal