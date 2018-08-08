AUTO RACING

10 a.m. .- NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, practice

11 a.m. — FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, practice

1 p.m. — FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, final practice

3 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Consumers Energy 400, qualifying

BASEBALL

9 a.m. — ESPN — Little League, Midwest Regional, second semifinal

11 a.m. — ESPN — Little League, New England Regional, second semifinal

Noon — MLB — Nationals at Cubs

1 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Northwest Regional, second semifinal

3 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Great Lakes Regional, second semifinal

5 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, second semifinal

5 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sounds at Sky Sox (2)

5:30 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Brewers at Braves OR Mariners at Astros (6 p.m.)

6:40 p.m. — ATT, 850 AM — Dodgers at Rockies

7 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, West Regional, second semifinal

BASKETBALL

Noon — FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Quarterfinals

5 p.m. — FS1 — Jr. NBA World Championship: Quarterfinals

6 p.m. — FS1 — Big3, Week 8 games, at Atlanta

8 p.m. — NBA — Fever at Phoenix (WNBA)

CYCLING

1:30 p.m. — FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 4, at Salt Lake City

FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m. — NFL — Preseason, Falcons at Jets

8:30 p.m. — NFL, 105.5 FM, 1240 AM, 92.5 FM — Preseason, Lions at Raiders

GOLF

Noon — TNT — PGA of America, PGA Championship, second round

2 p.m. — FS1 — USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, quarterfinal matches

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m. — FS2 — Saratoga Live, Tale of the Cat Stakes, at Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KICKBOXING

10 p.m. — ESPN2 — Glory 56, at Denver

SOCCER

1 p.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Manchester United vs. Leicester City

TENNIS

10:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals

4:30 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, quarterfinals

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m. — FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200, qualifying

11 a.m. — FS1 — NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Corrigan Oil 200

1 p.m. — NBC-SN — NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Mid-Ohio Challenge

BASEBALL

9 a.m. — ESPN — Little League, Midwest Regional, final

11 a.m. — ESPN — Little League, New England Regional, final

11 a.m. — MLB — Rangers at Yankees

1 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Northwest Regional, final

2 p.m. — FS1 — Nationals at Cubs

3 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Great Lakes Regional, final

5 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional, final

5 p.m. — FS1 — Brewers at Braves

6 p.m. — 1300 AM — Sounds at Sky Sox

6:10 p.m. — ATT — Dodgers at Rockies

7 p.m. — ESPN — Little League, West Regional, final

8 p.m. — MLB — Regional coverage, Athletics at Angels OR Phillies at Padres (games joined in progress)

BASKETBALL

11 a.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, first semifinal

Noon — NBA — Wings at Dream (WNBA)

12:15 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, second semifinal

1:30 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: International Girls Tournament, championship

2:45 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Girls Tournament, championship

5 p.m. — SEC — Big Blue Bahamas Tour, Kentucky vs. Mega Bemax

5:30 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: International Boys Tournament, championship

6:45 p.m. — FOX — Jr. NBA World Championship: U.S. Boys Tournament, championship

CYCLING

2 p.m. — FS2 — Tour of Utah, Stage 5, from Canyons Village to Snowbird Ski and Summer Resort, Utah

FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — NFL/CBS, 850 AM — Preseason, Vikings at Broncos

GOLF

8 a.m. — FS2 — USGA, U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship, semifinal matches

9 a.m. — TNT — PGA of America, PGA Championship, third round

Noon — CBS — PGA of America, PGA Championship, third round

HORSE RACING

4 p.m. — NBC-SN — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series, Arlington Million and Beverly D. Stakes

MOTOR SPORTS

1 p.m. — NBC — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (450 Moto 2 Class)

5:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — AMA, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Series, Unadilla National (250 Moto 2 Class) (taped)

SOCCER

5:30 p.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Newcastle United vs. Tottenham

8 a.m. — NBC-SN — Premier League, Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea

10:30 a.m. — NBC — Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. Everton

1 p.m. — ESPNEWS — International Champions Cup, Atletico Madrid vs. Internazionale

1:30 p.m. — LIFE — NWSL, Seattle at Utah

7 p.m. — ALT — San Jose Earthquakes at Rapids

SWIMMING

2 p.m. — NBC — Pan Pacific Championships, at Tokyo (taped)

TENNIS

11 a.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, first semifinal

1 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, first semifinal

4 p.m. — ESPN2 — WTA Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, second semifinal

6 p.m. — ESPN2 — ATP World Tour & U.S. Open Series, Rogers Cup, second semifinal

