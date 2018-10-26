At Lewis-Palmer: A week ago the Rangers (5-4, 2-2 3A Central) pulled off the upset when they defeated Discovery Canyon 30-27, but they weren’t able to do the same against Palmer Ridge on Friday night, leaving the Bears (7-2, 4-0) alone at the top of the 3A Central standings.
Palmer Ridge led 35-0 at the half and never allowed the rival Rangers to score.
The Rangers will play at Littleton in the regular-season finale next week, while the Bears will host Discovery Canyon.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
Palmer Ridge QB, Ty Evans (18), breaks free of the Ranger Defense to run a Quarterback Sneak option for a TD during the Bears 42-0 victory over Lewis-Palmer Friday October 26, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
Palmer Ridge Quarterback, Ty Evans (18), passes the General Palmer Trophy while celebrating his touchdown against the Rangers during the Bears 42-0 victory over Lewis-Palmer Friday October 26, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
Bear, Anthony Roberson II (2), runs an interception recovery past Ranger, Paxton Crowell (13), during Palmer Ridge’s 42-0 win against Lewis-Palmer Friday October 26, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
Palmer Ridge QB, Ty Evans (18), breaks free of the Ranger Defense to run a Quarterback Sneak option for a TD during the Bears 42-0 victory over Lewis-Palmer Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
Palmer Ridge’s, Anthony Roberson II (2), brings a large yardage punt return back into Ranger territory during the Bears 42-0 victory over Lewis-Palmer Friday October 26, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
Bear, Anthony Roberson II (2), runs his 2nd interception back against the Rangers during Palmer Ridge’s 42-0 win over Lewis-Palmer Friday October 26, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
Palmer Ridge’s, Charles Deeds (25), runs a long yardage play against the Rangers during the Bears 42-0 victory over Lewis-Palmer Friday October 26, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
Palmer Ridge Quarterback, Ty Evans (18), passes the General Palmer Trophy while celebrating his touchdown against the Rangers during the Bears 42-0 victory over Lewis-Palmer Friday October 26, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
Lewis-Palmer’s, John Hudson (11), is surrounded by Bears on the kick-off return during the Ranger’s 42-0 defeat to Palmer Ridge Friday October 26, 2018. Photo by Jeff Kearney.
The Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) host the Palmer Ridge Bears (42) in a conference football game Friday October 26, 2018.
Discovery Canyon 34, Lutheran 21
At Lutheran: The Thunder’s win over Lutheran (3-6, 1-3) sets up an intriguing matchup in the regular-season finale next week when Discovery Canyon (8-1, 3-1) travels to rival Palmer Ridge for a 3A Central battle. If the Thunder win, they will share the 3A Central title with the Bears, who lead the league at 4-0. The Thunder sit at fifth in the RPI and the Bears are ranked 13th.
Colorado Springs Christian 31, Florence 0
At CSS: The Lions (8-1, 4-0 1A Tri-Peaks) guaranteed themselves a spot in the postseason after blanking Florence (7-2, 3-1) to take the 1A Tri-Peaks league crown. The Huskies, who were ranked No. 4 in RPI ahead of the game, will most likely earn a playoff berth, too.
Doherty 30, Fountain-Fort Carson 7
At Doherty: The Trojans (5-5, 3-2 5A South) suffered the loss of one of their most productive players after Q Jones broke his leg during last week’s game against Regis Jesuit. Jones’ production was sorely missed Friday against Doherty. The Spartans (5-5, 4-1) led 30-0 at the half and while the Trojans kept them scoreless in the second, FFC managed just one score in the loss. The Spartans entered the game at No. 21 in RPI and FFC was ranked 19th.
The Classical Academy 66, Woodland Park 26
At TCA: The Titans (4-5, 3-2 2A Tri-Peaks) wrapped up the regular season in dominant fashion after their highest scoring game of the season, while handing the Panthers (0-9, 0-5) their 12th consecutive loss dating back to last season.
Falcon 34, Sierra 12
At Sierra: The Falcons (3-6, 2-2 3A Southern) led 20-12 after the first half and then added another 14 points in the fourth while keeping Sierra (3-6, 1-3) scoreless the rest of the way. Both teams will wrap up their seasons next week, the Falcons against Sand Creek and Sierra against Canon City.
Mesa Ridge 31, Cheyenne Mountain 28
At Mesa Ridge: The Indians and Grizzlies battled in a 4A Southern matchup, as the Indians took a 14-10 lead into the half. It was the Grizzlies, though, who came out on a top after a 14-point third quarter as Mesa Ridge (5-4, 2-2) kept Cheyenne Mountain (1-8, 0-4) winless in league play.
Pueblo West 48, Widefield 7
At Pueblo West: The Cyclones (7-2, 4-0 4A Pikes Peak) led 41-0 at the half and never looked back. The Gladiaors fell to 2-7 and 1-3 in the 4A Pikes Peak league.
La Junta 33, Manitou Springs 6
At La Junta: The Mustangs (3-6, 1-4 2A Tri-Peaks) finished the regular season with a loss to 2A Tri-Peaks leader La Junta (9-0, 5-0).
Crowley County 55, Ellicott 0
At Crowley County: The Thunderhawks (1-8, 1-4 1A Santa Fe) were blanked in their season finale by the Chargers (6-2, 3-1).
Pikes Peak Christian 61, Justice 0 (8-man)
At PPC: The Eagles (8-1) ran away with this one early after scoring 32 points in the first quarter in a nonconference matchup against Justice (2-6).
Simla 2, Miami-Yoder 0 (8-man)
At Miami-Yoder: Simla (7-1, 4-1 A-8 Southern) won by forfeit.
Air Academy senior Kyle Pope (41) runs the ball in the first quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams sophomore Cole Cormaney (10) runs for a touchdown in the first quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Air Academy senior Bo Powers (2) drops back to pass in the first quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams junior Chris Yoo (2) runs through the tackle of Air Academy senior Christian Parelius (37) in the first quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams sophomore Luke Pavlica (20) makes a reception against Air Academy junior Michael Midkiff (24) in the second quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams sophomore Luke Pavlica (20) makes a reception against Air Academy senior Christian Parelius (37) and junior Michael Midkiff (24) in the second quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams sophomore Cole Cormaney (10) looks to pass in the second quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams junior Grant Tucker (54) defends against Air Academy junior Aidan Diller (58) as senior Colin Phillips (42) runs the ball in the second quarter. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing
Rampart Rams players celebrate with fans after the game. The Rampart Rams defeated the Air Academy Kadets 49-0 in boys' football on Friday, October 26, 2018 at District 20 Stadium. Photo by Isaiah J. Downing