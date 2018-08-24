More coverage from Friday's Game of the Week between Palmer Ridge and Pine Creek is below. Check out a roundup of Friday night's other games here.
Pine Creek football reigns victorious in battle of the best in the Pikes Peak region
After a perfect 2017 season that ended with the program’s first 3A state championship, Palmer Ridge fell to cross-town rivals Pine Creek 27-12, squashing any chance at a second straight perfect season.
From Gazette columnist David Ramsey: Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans will learn from struggles against Pine Creek
His struggles doomed his Bears to a 27-12 defeat but he declined to make a single excuse Friday night. “We weren’t ready to come out and play at the level we should have been,” Evans said.
