More coverage from Friday's Game of the Week between Palmer Ridge and Pine Creek is below. Check out a roundup of Friday night's other games here. 

082518-s-fridaynightfootballl 033
Caption +

Palmer Ridge running back Noah Brom, right, stiff-arms Palmer Ridge's Rece Rowan during the game at District 20 Stadium on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less

Pine Creek football reigns victorious in battle of the best in the Pikes Peak region

After a perfect 2017 season that ended with the program’s first 3A state championship, Palmer Ridge fell to cross-town rivals Pine Creek 27-12, squashing any chance at a second straight perfect season. 

082518-s-fridaynightfootballl 034
Caption +

Palmer Ridge wide receiver Kaden Dudley, front, fends off Pine Creek's Cameron Collins at District 20 Stadium on Friday, August 24, 2018 in Colorado Springs. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette)
Show MoreShow Less

From Gazette columnist David Ramsey: Palmer Ridge quarterback Ty Evans will learn from struggles against Pine Creek

His struggles doomed his Bears to a 27-12 defeat but he declined to make a single excuse Friday night. “We weren’t ready to come out and play at the level we should have been,” Evans said.

GALLERY: More photos from Friday night's game at District 20 Stadium. 

ALSO: Don't miss the video highlights in the Tweets below 

Tags

Load comments