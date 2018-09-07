Final scores, stories, photos, highlights and more from Friday night's Pikes Peak-area high school football games.
Friday night football coverage:
STORIES:
- QB Gavin Herberg leads Pine Creek to breezy win over Doherty
- Prep football rondup: Harrison beats Glenwood Springs to start 2-0
- Air Academy's Brady Badwound comes up with two big plays to lift Kadets over Falcon
- Pueblo East's Kain Medrano steals show against Palmer Ridge
PHOTOS: Pine Creek vs. Doherty football
HIGHLIGHTS: Check out the videos and photos from a few of tonight's games in the tweets below: