Harrison vs. Sierra (25-9)
Caption +

Panthers Running Back Junior Nick Jacquez (22) scrambles to break free in Harrison's 25 - 9 victory over Sierra at District #2 Memorial Stadium Friday September 26, 2014. Photo by Jeff Kearney

 Jeff Keaerney
Show MoreShow Less

Final scores and more from Friday night's  Pikes Peak area high school football games. 

GAME OF THE WEEK: 

ROUNDUP:

PHOTOS: 

PHOTOS: Lewis-Palmer Rangers (0) Palmer Ridge Bears (42)

1 of 52

Tags

Load comments