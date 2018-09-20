Buckle up, traders. Two major market events that have the potential to send U.S. equity volumes sky-high will collide Friday.
The first is the quarterly event known as “quadruple witching” — when futures and options on indexes and individual stocks expire. That generally results in some of the biggest trading days of the year. But tomorrow brings a wild card: the largest revision to the Global Industry Classification Standard since 1999.
“It’s a huge day,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B Riley FBR said by phone. “We do have the potential for a pretty volatility day with the combination of quadruple witching, which only happens four times a year, and an almost once in a lifetime change in S&P 500 GICS.”
The anticipated spike in turbulence will hit a market already roiled by rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The S&P 500 has swung 0.5 percent a day this week, almost double the average in the previous month. It rose 0.7 percent to a record as of 11:30 a.m. in New York.
While the quadruple witching event normally coincides with index rebalancing, the scope of Friday’s shuffling is what sets it apart. Index overseer S&P Global will merge some internet and media stocks with phone companies to form a new group called communication services after the close.
The last quadruple witching was June 15, and S&P 500 trading volume surged 75 percent.