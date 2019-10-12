10_12_19 afa fresno state0115(1).jpg

The Air Force maching band plays in the north tunnel before the start of the Air Force/Fresno State game at Falcon Field Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK/THE GAZETTE

Fresno State leads Air Force 14-7 after a first quarter filled with offense.

Bulldogs quarterback Jorge Reyna is 12-of-12 passing for 149 yards, capping both of Fresno State's drives with touchdown passes.

Air Force (3-2), which will face a fourth-and-1 play from Fresno State's 45-yard line as play resumes in the second quarter, has countered with razzle dazzle.

The Falcons scored on a trick play as quarterback Donald Hammond III handed off to fullback Taven Birdow, who then pitched the ball back to Hammond. Hammond dropped it, picked it up, and lofted a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ben Waters.

Fresno State (2-2) is averaging 8.4 yards per play, while Air Force has gained 10 yards per play.

