Fresno State leads Air Force 14-7 after a first quarter filled with offense.
Bulldogs quarterback Jorge Reyna is 12-of-12 passing for 149 yards, capping both of Fresno State's drives with touchdown passes.
Air Force (3-2), which will face a fourth-and-1 play from Fresno State's 45-yard line as play resumes in the second quarter, has countered with razzle dazzle.
The Falcons scored on a trick play as quarterback Donald Hammond III handed off to fullback Taven Birdow, who then pitched the ball back to Hammond. Hammond dropped it, picked it up, and lofted a 53-yard touchdown pass to Ben Waters.
Fresno State (2-2) is averaging 8.4 yards per play, while Air Force has gained 10 yards per play.