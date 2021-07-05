Fourth of July Closures

Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual bank or credit union.

Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.

Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail service Monday.

The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.

Road conditions and other information:

Colorado: cotrip.org

Arizona: az511.com

Kansas: ksdot.org

Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov

New Mexico: nmroads.com

Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot

Texas: drivetexas.org

Utah: udot.utah.gov

Wyoming: wyoroad.info

