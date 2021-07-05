Fourth of July Closures
Banks and credit unions: Most banks and credit unions closed Monday. Check with individual bank or credit union.
Government offices: City, county, state and federal offices closed Monday.
Postal Service: All offices closed and no mail service Monday.
The Gazette: Office closed Monday; newspaper delivery unaffected.
Road conditions and other information:
Colorado: cotrip.org
Arizona: az511.com
Kansas: ksdot.org
Nebraska: 511.nebraska.gov
New Mexico: nmroads.com
Oklahoma: ok.gov/odot
Texas: drivetexas.org
Utah: udot.utah.gov
Wyoming: wyoroad.info