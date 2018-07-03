Here's a look at dozens of Fourth of July celebrations — a few with fireworks shows — around Colorado in 2018. Due to extreme fire dangers around Colorado, confirm events with venues before attending.
JULY 4
- Colorado Springs - Fourth of July Activities: Trivia, music, water games, BBQ and more. Cheyenne Mountain Colorado Springs.
- Denver - Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants and Fireworks: 6:10 p.m., Coors Field, Denver, go online for ticket prices.
- Alamosa - 4th of July Celebration: Pancake breakfast and parade. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Arvada - Independence Day Fireworks: Gates open at 8 p.m., fireworks begin at dusk, Stenger Soccer Comples, Arvada.
- Aspen - Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration: Parade, kids' carnival, live music and picnics. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Aurora - 4th of July Spectacular: Live music, food and fireworks, 6-10 p.m., Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn, Aurora.
- Beaver Creek - Independence Day Celebration: Music starts at 4 p.m, Centennial Lawn, Beaver Creek. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Boulder - Ralphie's Independence Day Blast: Live music with Ralphie, CU mascot and fireworks at dusk. Gates open at 8 p.m., Folsom Field, Boulder.
- Brighton - 4th of July Celebration: With music by Soul School, Carmichael Park, Brighton.
- Carbondale - 4th of July Parade and Pool Party: Food, games, live music and more, Sopris Park, Carbondale.
- Colorado Springs - Boy Scouts Troop 149's 15th Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser: 7-11 a.m., Woodmen Hills Rec Center-East, Colorado Springs; robertgiles@gallowayus.com.
- Colorado Springs - Independence Day Concert and Fireworks: Festivities start at 5:30 p.m., concert at 7:30 p.m. and fireworks at dark, Memorial Park, Colorado Springs.
- Colorado Springs - Colorado Springs Sky Sox vs. New Orleans Baby Cakes and Fireworks: 7 p.m., Security Service Field, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for ticket prices.
- Colorado Springs - Corb Lund: 6 p.m., Chico Basin Ranch, 22500 Peyton Highway South, Colorado Springs. Advance tickets available online.
- Commerce City - Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders FC and 4thFest: 7 p.m., fireworks after game, Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City. Go online for ticket prices.
- Creede - Independence Day Celebration: Parade, vendors, beer garden. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Crested Butte - Fourth of July Celebration: Parade, music and more. Crested Butte Mountain Resort, Crested Butte.
- Denver - Park Hill 4th of July Parade: Denver's larges Independence Day march, 1:30 p.m., Dexter Street, Denver.
- Denver - Fireworks: Elitch Gardens Denver.
- Evergreen - 4th of July Evergreen Music Festival: With 15 performing groups, including FACE Vocal Band and some of Evergreen's most popular games, Buchanan Park, Evergreen.
- Estes Park - Fourth of July Celebration: Family-friendly festivities and events specifically tailored for the holiday, fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Estes Park.
- Fairplay - Independence Day Celebration: Music, vendors, Front Street. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Florence - Fourth of July Festival: Music, food, beer and more. July 4, Florence. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Fort Lupton - 4th of July Celebration: Community Complex, Fort Lupton.
- Georgetown - 4th of July Celebration: Parade at 11 a.m. downtown, BBQ and entertainment at noon, Georgetown Lake, Georgetown.
- Granby - July 4th Celebration: Pancake breakfast, parade and fireworks, Granby.
- Grand Lake - 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza: Music, activities. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Highlands Ranch - July 4th Celebration: Face painters, games, inflatables, music and fireworks, Highlands Ranch Heritage Regional Park, Highlands Ranch.
- Idaho Springs - 4th of July Celebration: 1 p.m. entertainment begins. (Fireworks postponed due to fire danger.)
- La Junta - Old Fashioned Fourth of July: Parade, cannon firings, games and more, Bent's Old Fort, La Junta.
- Lafayette - 4th of July Celebration: Live music, beer, food and more begins at 4 p.m., with fireworks at dusk, Lafayette.
- Lake City - Fourth of July Celebration: Military flyover, parade, Lake City Town Park. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Lone Tree - Independence Day Celebration: Bike parade, food, music and fireworks, Sweetwater Park, Lone Tree.
- Manitou Springs - Woodshed Red 4th of July Celebration Concert: 1-4 p.m., Soda Springs Park, Manitou Springs.
- Montrose - Independence Day Parade and Fireworks: Parade at 10 a.m. with fireworks at dusk, Montrose.
- Monument - Tri-Lakes 4th of July Celebration: Pancake breakfast, run, parade, music and street fair, 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Second and Washington Streets, Monument.
- Northglenn - July 4th Festival: 7 a.m.-10 p.m., E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park, Northglenn.
- Pagosa Springs - Celebrate 4th of July: Parade at 10 a.m. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Park Hill - 4th of July Parade: 1:30 p.m., 23rd Avenue, Park Hill.
- Parker - Parker's Stars and Stripes Celebration: Live music at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:30 p.m., Salisbury Park, Parker.
- Pueblo - Rollin' on the Riverwalk: With fireworks, Pueblo Riverwalk, Pueblo.
- Silver Plume - 4th of July Ice Cream Social: 2-4 p.m., Dinger's Park and Pavilion, Silver Plume.
- Snowmass Village - Community Celebration & Fireworks: Lawn games and sweet treats, Snowmass Village. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)
- Westcliffe - Fireworks: 9 p.m., over Lake DeWeese, Westcliffe.
- Winter Park - Fourth of July Celebration: Inflatables, carnival games and music at 10 p.m. Hideaway Park, Winter Park. (Fireworks canceled due to fire danger.)