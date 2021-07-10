Denver police arrested four people they said were in possession illegal weapons and narcotics on Friday.

In a Saturday press release, Denver police said they responded to the Maven Hotel on Wazee Street - near Coors Field and Major League Baseball's All-Star Week - after receiving a tip about suspicious activity.

After investigating the report, officers secured search warrants for two of the rooms in the hotel, where they arrested three men and one woman, and found illegal weapons and narcotics.

Police said they arrested Richard Platt, 42, Gabriel Rodriguez, 48, Ricardo Rodriguez, 44, and Kanoelehua Serikawa, 43, in the search. Platt, Gabriel, and Ricardo are being investigated for allegedly carrying a weapon as previous felony offenders, with Platt, Gabriel, and Serikawa facing alleged intent to distribute narcotics charges. Platt and Serikawa both also had outstanding warrants in other jurisdictions.

Police also impounded two vehicles they said may be evidence.

This investigation is active and ongoing, Denver Police said, encouraging anyone with information or who had witnessed the incident to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).