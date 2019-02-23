Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin hugs his teammates Colton Simonis, center, and Zach Dooley after winning the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
DENVER • If there was one word to describe this year’s state wrestling champions from the Pikes Peak region, it’d be this: memorable.
Saturday night’s championship matches at the Pepsi Center featured nine grapplers from the Pikes Peak region, but only four came home with gold medals.
Discovery Canyon’s Patrick Allis and The Classical Academy’s Nathan Johns both won back-to-back state championships, while Woodland Park’s Brady Hankin and Elizabeth’s Abe Leonard won their first titles.
Allis might have had the most emotional win.
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin hugs his teammates Colton Simonis, center, and Zach Dooley after winning the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis holds up a t-shirt in memory of Kaden Currier after winning the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy stands up with opponent Austin McFadden from Prairie View on his back while wrestling for the Class 5A 152-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain's freshman Nico Gagliardi gets pinned by Pueblo East's Zion Freeman costing him the Class 4A 195-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis hugs his coach winning the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin wrestles Alamosa's Davion Chavez for the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin pins Alamosa's Davion Chavez winning the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin hugs his dad Casey Hankin after winning the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis wrestles Pueblo South's Ryan Roth for the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Discovery Canyon's Patrick Allis wrestles Pueblo South's Ryan Roth for the Class 4A 126-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's James Ruona wrestles Windsor's Dominick Serrano for the Class 4A 132-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's James Ruona wrestles Windsor's Dominick Serrano for the Class 4A 132-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's James Ruona hugs his coach after losing the Class 4A 132-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Doherty's Tyson Beauperthuy wrestles opponent Austin McFadden from Prairie View at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Coronado's KJ Kearns wrestles Pueblo County's Christopher Fasano for the Class 4A 160-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Coronado's KJ Kearns wrestles Pueblo County's Christopher Fasano for the Class 4A 160-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Coronado's KJ Kearns wrestles Pueblo County's Christopher Fasano for the Class 4A 160-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Classical Academy's returning state champion Nathan Johns wrestles Glenwood Springs' Amos Wilson for the Class 3A 182-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
The Classical Academy's returning state champion Nathan Johns wrestles Glenwood Springs' Amos Wilson for the Class 3A 182-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain's freshman Nico Gagliardi wrestles Pueblo East's Zion Freeman for the Class 4A 195-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Cheyenne Mountain's freshman Nico Gagliardi hugs Pueblo East's Zion Freeman after losing the Class 4A 195-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's Gage Pruitt wrestles Pueblo East's Dominic Robles for the Class 4A 220-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's Gage Pruitt gets pinned by Pueblo East's Dominic Robles costing him the Class 4A 220-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Canon City's Gage Pruitt gets emotional alongside his coaches after losing the Class 4A 220-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
Woodland Park freshman Brady Hankin hugs his teammates Colton Simonis, center, and Zach Dooley after winning the Class 3A 106-pound state title at the 2019 State Wrestling Championship at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (Photo by Kelsey Brunner/The Gazette)
After he defeated Pueblo East’s Ryan Roth for a third time this season, he grabbed a T-shirt and waved it to the crowd at the Pepsi Center. It honored teammate and childhood friend Kaden Currier, who, along with his girlfriend and fellow Discovery Canyon student Avory Kale, died in a car crash in late December.
The back of the shirt featured Currier’s image.
“I wanted to do it for him,” Allis said.
Johns, the TCA senior, pointed to the sky after he beat Glenwood Springs junior Amos Wilson, who entered their Class 3A 182-pound final with a 48-0 record. Johns finished with a 35-1 record.
One of the quickest wins on this night came from Woodland Park’s Hankin. He pinned his opponent, Alamosa’s Davion Chavez, in 90 seconds of the first round to earn his first state title.
They wrestled earlier this season, and Hankin came out as the winner.
That made Hankin confident about the win, as he said “I was in his head.”
Then, there was Elizabeth’s Leonard.
He earned a 4-2 decision over Salida’s Holt Brashears, who entered with an 11-0 record.
Leonard finished his senior year with a 35-2 record.
Several other area wrestlers had an impressive showing at the state tournament.
Doherty junior Tyson Beauperthuy (152, 5A), Canon City senior James Ruona (132, 4A), Coronado senior KJ Kearns (160, 4A), Cheyenne Mountain freshman Nico Gagliardi (195, 4A) and Canon City senior Gage Pruitt (220, 4A) all finished second.
Ruona’s run was particularly notable, considering he finally made it to the state finals after settling for third the three previous years.
Last year, seven wrestlers from the Pikes Peak region made it to the finals and five came out on top.
