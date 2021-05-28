The National Endowment for the Arts recently awarded $65,000 in grants to four Colorado Springs organizations.
Chamber Orchestra of the Springs received $10,000 for a music project; Colorado College collected $15,000 for a multidisciplinary project; Sprinkle Art (aka Imagination Celebration) was given $30,000 for a multidisciplinary project; and University of Colorado at Colorado Springs won $10,000 for a theater project.
This is the 10th grant Imagination Celebration has received from the endowment.
“I really love that they value what goes on in the community,” said Executive Director Deborah Thornton. “We’ve done projects with their help for decades now. They demonstrate that they value what goes on in small towns, cities away from the coast and rural communities.”
The longtime organization will use the grant to help fund its Portals project. Imagination Celebration first brought creator Amar Bakshi’s international interactive public art installation to the Springs in 2017. The art popped up in various locations around the city, including in front of the Pioneers Museum. From the outside, the installation looks like a gold shipping container. Inside, visitors can talk in real time with people in other Portals in cities around the world.
Thornton hopes to have the portal open by July. It will move to different locations around the city for a year.
“The portals have created more intense conversations around current issues,” Thornton said. “It’s an important tool to bring art and technology together to inspire new perspectives and help challenge, educate and inspire us.”