DENVER — Fountain Valley School boys' soccer season ended in a heartbreaker. But for a while, it looked like the Danes were on their way to the Class 2A state title game.
No. 2 FVS allowed a goal four minutes into overtime Saturday as Telluride won 3-2 in the semifinals. Ian Enkema scored from the left side to lift the Miners in the thriller.
Despite the loss, the Danes (12-5) celebrated quite a season that included playing some tough teams in higher classifications and winning the Region 1 title with a perfect 10-0 record.
Still, the FVS players couldn't help but take the defeat hard.
"This was disappointing," senior forward Aly Kassam said. "We expected to show up and win. It didn't happen because we didn't play well."
Early on, it looked like the Danes had the matchup in control.
They went up 2-0 in the 35th minute, thanks to Kassam scoring on a penalty kick after Phan Anh Dao was fouled inside the box.
Kassam gave a small crowd of FVS fans at All-City Stadium a reason to think about a possible victory after he scored his 29th goal of the season on a breakaway in the fourth minute.
"When we got the second goal, it was a little bit of a breather," Danes coach Kevin Ray said, "but we gotta learn as a team to make sure that we can see out the half and we shouldn't have given up a silly penalty."
Things began to shift for Telluride (12-5-1) just three minutes after Kassam's second score. The Danes were called for a foul inside the box. That set up Andreas Moorman's penalty kick, and he nailed it to cut the Miners' deficit to 2-1 at halftime.
And it was hard to stop Telluride after that as the Miners continued a relentless offensive attack in the second half. They hit the goal post a few times. Then, Brian Sosa scored on a rebound shot with about 12 minutes left in the game.
And that set up Enkema's heroics. He scored the golden goal to take the Miners — who had traveled some six hours — to next Saturday's state championship game against the winner of the other semifinal game between No. 1 Crested Butte and No. 4 Denver Christian.
"Telluride stuck to their game plan," Ray said. "They played hard, worked hard. We knew they were going to do that. We were second best."