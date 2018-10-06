Fountain Valley Danes (2) Colorado Academy Mustangs (3)
Fountain Valley School senior forward Aly Kassam, right, brings the ball into Colorado Academy territory during the Danes’ 2-3 loss Saturday October 6, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Kearney)

 Jeff Kearney
This was an encouraging loss.

The Fountain Valley School boys' soccer team fell 3-2 at home to Colorado Academy on Saturday afternoon, but it came against one of the best teams in the state.

"It was disappointing to lose," Danes coach Kevin Ray said. "I think they're a tough, a strong team to compete against, but we certainly held our own and took them all the way, and that's a testament to program that we have."

The performance was led by senior forward Aly Kassam, who scored both of Fountain Valley's goals in the first half. It was his 18th and 19th of the season and his fifth game with multiple goals.

But in the second half, he was a marked man.

The Mustangs (10-2) defense applied constant pressure on him the rest of the way and limited his shot attempts. At one point, the Colorado Academy goalkeeper told his defense to keep an eye on Kassam, saying, "They're going to get the ball to No. 7."

"They did a good job scouting us," Ray said.

Last year, Colorado Academy advanced to the Class 3A state championship game and lost 1-0 to Liberty Commons. The Mustangs have won four state titles, the last in 2013.

So, this was a chance for the Danes (8-4) to prove they can compete at a high level.

And for a while, Fountain Valley did.

The Mustangs struck first, with a goal from senior Jared Miranda in the sixth minute. It took a while for Fountain Valley School to get its offense going.

It wasn't until the 22nd minute that the Danes responded, thanks to Kassam's first score.
 
The Mustangs' Sergio Hernandez knocked in a goal in the 28th. But just seconds later, on the Danes' next possession, Kassam scored another goal to tie it up at 2-2 before halftime.
 
This got the Danes thinking upset.
 
"Rankings don't matter," Kassam said. "As long as you do your best, anything can happen."
 
But in the second half, the Danes were called for a foul in the box in the 57th minute — setting up a penalty kick for Charlie Parham, whose shot hit the crossbar before it bounced in.
 
Fountain Valley was quick to move on, though.
 
The Danes are 7-0 in Class 2A Region 1 and will face Colorado Springs School on Tuesday and Thomas MacLaren School on Thursday before wrapping up the regular season against Rye on Oct. 17.
 
"If we continue to play like that," Ray said Saturday, "we can make a good run in the 2A championships."

