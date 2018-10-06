This was an encouraging loss.
The Fountain Valley School boys' soccer team fell 3-2 at home to Colorado Academy on Saturday afternoon, but it came against one of the best teams in the state.
"It was disappointing to lose," Danes coach Kevin Ray said. "I think they're a tough, a strong team to compete against, but we certainly held our own and took them all the way, and that's a testament to program that we have."
The performance was led by senior forward Aly Kassam, who scored both of Fountain Valley's goals in the first half. It was his 18th and 19th of the season and his fifth game with multiple goals.
But in the second half, he was a marked man.
The Mustangs (10-2) defense applied constant pressure on him the rest of the way and limited his shot attempts. At one point, the Colorado Academy goalkeeper told his defense to keep an eye on Kassam, saying, "They're going to get the ball to No. 7."
"They did a good job scouting us," Ray said.
Last year, Colorado Academy advanced to the Class 3A state championship game and lost 1-0 to Liberty Commons. The Mustangs have won four state titles, the last in 2013.
So, this was a chance for the Danes (8-4) to prove they can compete at a high level.
And for a while, Fountain Valley did.
The Mustangs struck first, with a goal from senior Jared Miranda in the sixth minute. It took a while for Fountain Valley School to get its offense going.