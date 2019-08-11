Fountain police were searching Sunday for a man wanted on suspicion of multiple felonies, including aggravated motor vehicle theft and assault on a peace officer.
Jason Aplin is considered "armed and dangerous," police said. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
About 8:30 a.m. Sunday, officers tried to pull over a silver Dodge Ram pickup with fictitious plates, police said. After a short pursuit, the driver got out of the pickup and fled on foot.
The truck had been reported stolen from Colorado Springs.
Anyone with information is asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 719-390-5555. To remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.