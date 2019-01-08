Even though he is nearly eight months removed from high school competition, recent Fountain-Fort Carson graduate Jalen Lyon is still receiving accolades for his standout performance on the track in 2018.
Announced Tuesday, the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame voted Lyon as the 2018 Male High School Athlete of the Year.
He is joined by Zoe Bartel of Fossil Ridge who was named the Female High School Athlete of the Year for 2018.
Lyon capped off his senior season at Fountain-Fort Carson winning four gold medals at the Class 5A state championships, taking first in each event he competed in. He won the 100 and 200 sprints, and anchored the state-winning 4x200 and 4x400 relay races. His efforts helped the Trojans win their second straight 5A state title and third in four years. His anchor performance in the 4x200 was the most dramatic of the weekend. He took the baton in the finals approximately 10-15 meters behind the leader, but ultimately made up the gap down the stretch, winning the race by more than a tenth of a second.
“I was definitely nervous because I’ve never had to have that big of a gap, especially in a sprint,” Lyon told The Gazette in May. “I didn’t know I could run that fast, and then I caught him. I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ It’s probably the best thing in my whole entire life — at least in high school track. It was crazy.”
He is currently attending the University of Northern Colorado as a member of the track and field team, joined by the rest of his high school 4x400 relay team which is also competing at UNC.
He was named The Gazette Preps Boys’ Track & Field Peak Performer of the Year for 2018 and the Colorado High School Activities Association 5A Athlete of the Year.
Lyon and Bartel will be honored at the 55th annual Colorado Sports Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Banquet in April. They will be honored with the other 2018 selections including Denver Bronco and Colorado native Phillip Lindsay, who was named the state’s Professional Athlete of the Year for 2018. Jennifer Kupcho, the reigning women’s NCAA golf individual national champion, was named Colorado’s Amateur Athlete of the Year.
Other selections include Trevor Baptiste (DU lacrosse) and Dani Jones (CU cross country) who were selected as collegiate stars, according to a release.