A Fort Pork Solider and his alleged girlfriend have been arrested after the body of the soldier’s wife was found in the trunk of a car.
In a press conference, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said Logan Kyle, 22, was arrested by the U.S. Criminal Investigation Division, and the investigation into his actions will be handled by that agency because he’s an active duty soldier and the slaying allegedly happened on Fort Polk property.
Mancuso’s deputies arrested Sara Parker, 24, believed to be Kyle’s girlfriend, and booked her with obstruction of justice and failure to report a homicide.
On Sunday, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s office got a call about a woman driving around Lake Charles with a dead body in her trunk. A short time later, deputies found the car traveling on North Franklin Street, and stopped it. They found a dead woman in the trunk, and Parker driving with Kyle as a passenger. Her two children, ages 1 and 2, were also in the car, the sheriff said
