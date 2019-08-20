LITTLE ROCK, Ark. • A pathologist fired from an Arkansas veterans hospital in 2018 after officials said he had been impaired while on duty was charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of three patients who authorities say he misdiagnosed and whose records he later altered to conceal his mistakes.
A grand jury indictment unsealed Tuesday charged Dr. Robert Morris Levy in the patients’ deaths and on multiple charges of fraud and making false statements for his alleged attempts to conceal his substance abuse and incorrect diagnoses.
“In doing so, he was allowed to stay employed with the Veterans Administration, thus earning a salary, benefits and possibly a bonus,” Duane Kees, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas, said at a news conference in Fayetteville, referring to the Department of Veterans Affairs by its former name. Levy, who worked at the Veterans health Care System of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, was paid an annual salary of $225,000, according to the indictment.