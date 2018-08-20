Former TCA standout Daniel Carlson has won the kicking job with the Minnesota Vikings.
The Vikings released veteran kicker Kai Forbath on Monday morning.
In his senior year at The Classical Academy, Daniel was named the top-ranked U.S. kicker at Kohl’s Kicking Academy Underclassmen Challenge.
“It was a crazy whirlwind,” he said earlier this month. “I knew I was good in Colorado, but I was shocked I was that good nationally.”
Carlson, a fifth-round draft pick out of Auburn, all but secured the job when Forbath missed a 41-yard field goal in a 14-10 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Vikings last preseason game.
“We just figured it was getting close to the last couple of preseason games,” coach Mike Zimmer told the Pioneer Press.
“We just decided to go with Daniel.”
The Vikings open the regular season on Sept. 9 with a home game against San Francisco.