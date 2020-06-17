DENVER • Jerry Sturm, a Broncos center-guard-fullback in the 1960s who was named to the team’s top 100 players team and who for the past 50 years owned the popular South Restaurant in Englewood, died.
He was 83.
Sturm was as honest as he was versatile and tough. He was named to the AFL All Star team in 1964 as a center and 1966 as a left guard. He also played offensive tackle and fullback with the Broncos. In 1961, Sturm had eight carries for 31 yards and added two receptions.
He played in the Canadian Football League for Calgary in 1959-60 before joining the Broncos. Sturm became known for his honesty that helped stymie a game-fixing scheme.
While playing for the Houston Oilers in 1971, Sturm was approached by a former Broncos player who offered a $10,000 bribe if the center would mess up snaps on kicks and to the quarterback in a December 1971 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sturm turned in the incident to Houston coach Ed Hughes, who went to NFL, who went to FBI.
“He is an honorable man,” Sturm’s wife Deb said in the book, “The 50 Greatest Players in Denver Broncos History.” (Sturm was a top honorable mention selection in the book).
Sturm owned and operated “The South” restaurant, a popular Mexican-American eatery, in Englewood since 1970. He had been in the NFL’s 88 Plan which provides assistance for former NFL players who have been diagnosed with dementia.
The South Restaurant posted notice of Sturm’s passing on its Facebook page, stating:
“With a heavy heart, The South Family regrets to inform you that our leader and “chief” Jerry Sturm is no longer with us. Jerry passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side.”