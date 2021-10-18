Former secretary of state and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell died Monday at age 84 of COVID-19 complications.
Powell was fully vaccinated and being cared for at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Washington, D.C., at the time of his death on Monday morning. After decades of military experience, including tours in Vietnam, Powell served as secretary of state under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005 and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush from 1989 to 1993.
According to an announcement on his Facebook page, "General Colin L. Powell, former U.S. Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from COVID-19. He was fully vaccinated."
"We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American," the announcement added.
Peggy Cifrino, Powell’s longtime aide, said he had also been treated over the past few years for multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that impairs the body’s ability to fight infection. Studies have shown that those cancer patients don’t get as much protection from the COVID-19 vaccines as healthier people.
Flags were ordered lowered at government buildings, including the White House, Pentagon and State Department.
“The world lost one of the greatest leaders that we have ever witnessed,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on CNN. “I lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor. He has been my mentor for a number of years. He always made time for me and I could always go to him with tough issues. He always had great counsel. We will certainly miss him. I feel as if I have a hole in my heart just learning of this recently."
Powell was born in April 1937 and grew up in South Bronx, N.Y. He joined the Army Reserve Officer Training Corps while at City College of New York.
Powell received a Purple Heart after getting wounded while he served as an adviser to a South Vietnamese infantry battalion from December 1962 to November 1963. He returned to Vietnam five years later, where he served as the first battalion executive officer and then as assistant chief of staff, operations, and later deputy G-3 with the 23rd Infantry Division.
He continued to work his way up the military ranks in the 1970s and 1980s, where he eventually was named as President Ronald Reagan’s national security adviser in 1987.
Following the Reagan administration, he received his fourth star and was named commander in chief of forces command, and months later, President George H.W. Bush appointed him chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, where he became the first black person to serve in the position.
His oversight of the U.S. invasion of Kuwait to oust the Iraqi army in 1991 made him a household name, prompting speculation for nearly a decade that he might run for president, a course he ultimately decided against.
During his term as Joint Chiefs chairman, his approach to war became known as the Powell Doctrine, which held that the United States should only commit forces in a conflict if it has clear and achievable objectives with public support, sufficient firepower and a strategy for ending the war.
Powell was appointed and confirmed to be secretary of state in 2001 under President George W. Bush, becoming the first Black American to hold the top diplomatic position.
Powell's time as secretary of state was largely defined by the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. He was the first American official to publicly blame Osama bin Laden's al-Qaida network. He made a lightning trip to Pakistan to demand that then-Pakistani President Pervez Musharraf cooperate with the United States in going after the Afghanistan-based group, which also had a presence in Pakistan, where bin Laden was later killed.
But as Washington's push for war in Iraq deepened, Powell sometimes found himself at odds with other key figures in the Bush administration, including Vice President Dick Cheney and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld. Rumsfeld also died this year.
Powell's State Department was dubious of the military and intelligence communities’ conviction that Saddam possessed or was developing weapons of mass destruction. But he presented the administration’s case that Saddam posed a major regional and global threat in a strong speech to the U.N. Security Council in February 2003. The following month, Bush gave the go-ahead for the invasion.
Powell said afterward that his role in that call has lasted as a “blot” on his record.
Bush and former first lady Laura Bush said in a statement that they were “deeply saddened” by Powell’s death, whom they called “a great public servant” who was “highly respected at home and abroad.”
No child of privilege, Powell often framed his biography as an American success story.
“Mine is the story of a black kid of no early promise from an immigrant family of limited means who was raised in the South Bronx,” he wrote in his 1995 autobiography “My American Journey.”
It's an experience he was fond of recalling later in his life. When he appeared at the United Nations, he often reminisced on his childhood in New York City, where he grew up the child of Jamaican immigrants and got one of his first jobs at the Pepsi-Cola bottling plant directly across the East River from the U.N. headquarters.