Former NFL and University of Nebraska offensive lineman Richie Incognito threatened to shoot the staff of an Arizona mortuary Monday during an altercation, according to Scottsdale police, as arrangements were being made for his father's funeral.

Incognito became "upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees," Scottsdale police said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports. He was was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct and criminal threats, both misdemeanor charges. He remained in custody Tuesday.

"At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees," police said.

