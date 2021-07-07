A former Colorado Springs fitness club employee convicted of sexually assaulting two underage girls will not spend any time in prison.
Ryan Callins, 23, will be required to register as a sex offender, a judge ruled Wednesday.
Callins was arrested in March 2019 amid allegations that months earlier he had made two girls under the age of 9 touch him inappropriately. Two more children came forward after the accusations were made public. The incidents all occurred at VillaKids, the day care facility at north Colorado Springs gym VillaSport.
Parents outraged by delayed notification of sex abuse alleged at VillaSport Athletic Club in Colorado Springs
In April, Callins was convicted on all six counts against him: two counts of sexual assault of a child by one in a position of trust, two counts of attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, and two counts of attempting to coerce a child into sexual activity. The first two charges normally carry an indeterminate sentence of four to 12 years in prison.