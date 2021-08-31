DENVER — Former students, campaign workers, cabinet members and a who's who of Colorado's political class came together Tuesday to honor former Gov. Richard Lamm, who died on July 29 at age 85.
A memorial service was held with hundreds in attendance at the Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, followed by a jam-packed reception at the governor's mansion.
All of Colorado's living former governors — Roy Romer, Bill Owens, Bill Ritter and U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper — attended the service, dedicated to "a man to match our mountains."
Gov. Jared Polis gave opening remarks for the celebration of the life of Colorado's 38th governor, who served from 1975 to 1987.
"His career is one for the ages," Polis said. "When I think about the life he lived, the word that comes to mind is 'service.' Whether you agreed with him or not, no one can deny he lived a full life, dedicated to serving others. He never stopped exploring new frontiers or challenging how people thought about things."
The service was led by longtime Lamm friend Buie Seawell, former chair of the Colorado Democratic Party, who called Lamm "the best friend this state has ever had."
Former Denver Mayor Wellington Webb gave the eulogy. Webb said he was first introduced to Lamm by wife Wilma, and later served as a member of Lamm's cabinet. Webb said Lamm was part of a "glorious age" for Colorado politics, which included then-U.S. Sen. Gary Hart (who was also at the service) and then-U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder. Lamm was "truly Colorado: independent, tough, strong, complicated, unpredictable and kind-hearted."
Lamm was also a futurist and prophet, Webb said: "What he talked about we lived to see."
Cabinet meetings were "pure, intellectual verbal combat of ideas, thoughts and issues of the day," Webb said. "When I think back about Dick Lamm, I thank God that you gave us Dick Lamm in this brief moment in history's time clock. To spend time with us, to challenge our ideas, thoughts, the philosophy of the world we live in, and to challenge us to make it a better place."
Former Lt. Gov. Nancy Dick, who served in eight of Lamm's 12 years, was unable to attend but sent along her thoughts. Serving as the first woman lieutenant governor with Lamm was the highlight of her political career, she said. He had an inclusive view of government, she said, an was iconoclast who left an impressive legacy of lasting policies.
"He was the right man at the right time ... [an] innovative, rebellious, brutally honest and insightful voice that will be missed," she said.
After his days in the governor's mansion were done, Lamm went on to teach for 30 years at the University of Denver and ran its Center for Public Policy and Contemporary Issues. The memorial service featured comments from two former students who talked about his love of teaching.
Uriel Bernum, who was among the students mentored by Lamm, said he was drawn to Lamm's limitless attitude about life.
"Society is shaped by bold, unconventional methods. Gov. Lamm and I connected because, like him, I grew up with no playbook for success," he said.
The greatest lesson he learned from Lamm: "The only way to predict the future is to design it."
Heather Lamm, the youngest of his two children, spoke of the family's days in the governor's mansion. He was the dad who loved them unconditionally, read to them and asked them and everyone they knew what they were reading.
"He probably ascended to the pearly gates and asked St. Peter what he has been reading over the summer," Heather said.
He taught them to ski, climb and raft and was home for dinner at 6:15 p.m. sharp every night. He didn't bat an eye when his kids thought the mansion's indoor fountain was a swimming pool or the basement a hockey rink. He taught them to explore and to be joyful.
Dottie shared how they met — at a holiday party that he crashed — and their first date. Their marriage was rooted in Colorado, she said: "We fell in love with the state before each other."
He had grown increasingly philosophical about death and dying, she said: "I've loved every stage of being Dick Lamm's partner in life. Thank you for the credit, but it was my honor."
During that last year of his life, during the pandemic, they had time to review their lives, express love and appreciation for each other, watch silly TV movies, and read and talk about good books and where they would travel next. That last part was not to be, she said.
"I say, 'Goodbye, love of my life. We had a really good run. Now pass the torch, release your spirit, release your wings and fly over the Rockies.'"
The memorial concluded with a performance of John Denver's "Rocky Mountain High" by Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors.
Other dignitaries at the service included former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, state Speaker of the House Alec Garnett of Denver, House Minority Leader Hugh McKean of Loveland, and a host of former lawmakers and cabinet members.