Peyton Manning did his part to meet hospitals’ transfusion needs and spread a message, donating blood Thursday at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Denver.
Waving his hand — bandaged after a finger prick test — around, Manning urged healthy donors to contribute during the coronavirus pandemic. The retired Broncos quarterback said he wasn’t afraid of needles.
“It’s just like being on a team, if you will,” Manning said in a promotional video distributed by Children’s Hospital Colorado. He said Gov. Jared Polis’ “stay-at-home” order has called donation cancellations, but they are an essential function allowed during the crisis.
“Everybody has a role to play. Everybody can do their part.”
Notes
If you’re able to donate blood or platelets, call 720-777-5398 to be screened over the phone and schedule an appointment. There is a Vitalant Donation Center on Austin Bluffs Parkway. Children’s Hospital Colorado is taking precautions to prevent exposure to the coronavirus, including disinfecting all shared surfaces, screening donors and technicians, spacing chairs six feet apart and sealing food in individual packages. Having recovered from COVID-19 is not a disqualifier for donating plasma, and in fact, plasma antibodies might be helpful for patients. Those who have gone 14 days without symptoms and have a proof of a confirmed positive test may donate.