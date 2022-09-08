FILE — Rev. Mitzi Bickers walks at the Richard B. Russell Federal Building after her first appearance in federal court on April 5, 2018, in Atlanta. Bickers, a pastor, political operative and former high-ranking Atlanta city official, was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, to serve 14 years in prison after a jury found her guilty of charges stemming from a long-running federal investigation into corruption at City Hall. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, File)