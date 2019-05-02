A 20-year-old former cadet was found guilty on Thursday of "violently" raping a fellow cadet.
The Department of Justice is reporting 20-year-old Alvaro Pablo Velarde was found guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual abuse and one count of abusive sexual content.
Velarde is from Peru and was a student at the Air Force Academy at the time of the crime.
His sentencing is scheduled for July 30. Velarde was first charged by Criminal Complaint on Oct. 25, 2018. He was then indicted by a federal grand jury in Denver on Nov. 8, 2018. The jury trial started on Monday.
The Department of Justice, citing court documents, is reporting Velarde "violently" raped a female cadet in her dorm room. He reportedly ignored multiple pleas to stop the sex assault. A sexual assault examination revealed physical injuries sustained during the sexual assault, and a doctor at the Air Force Academy later diagnosed her with a concussion sustained during the assault.
