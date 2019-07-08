Despite the chance of thunderstorms this week, the weather is predicted to be hotter and drier starting Tuesday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted highs in the upper 80's on Tuesday and Wednesday.
On Wednesday afternoon there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. At night the chance decreases to 20%
Thursday and Friday will be hot, with a predicted high of 92 degrees and a slight chance of showers.
