The warm, dry weather that kicked off the weekend in Colorado Springs is expected to stick around through at least Wednesday, meteorologists say.
"Mother’s Day will be warm & bright with temperatures in the 70s for most!" Gazette news partner KKTV wrote. "We will see breezy conditions for the afternoon and a few extra clouds but otherwise it will be perfect for any outdoor activities."
The National Weather Service predicted sunny skies and a high of 67 degrees Sunday. A few clouds will move in Monday, though the high will bump up to 74 degrees.
Tuesday should also see mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees. Wednesday's weather will mimic Tuesday's, with the exception of a 10% chance of thunderstorms between noon and midnight.