Hot temperatures are expected in Colorado Springs Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict. Cooler conditions are likely later in the week.
Sunny skies are likely until around 2 p.m. when there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms and showers, NWS reported. Today’s high is predicted at 92 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from NWS:
Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather