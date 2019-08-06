FYI 2016: North Central (copy)
Caption +

Forecasters predict sunny skies and temperatures in the low 90s in Colorado Springs Tuesday. In this file photo from 2016, Nick Schroeder of Coloraod Springs donned his climbing shoes to do some bouldering on rock formations in Palmer Park. 

 MARK REIS
Show MoreShow Less

Hot temperatures are expected in Colorado Springs Tuesday and Wednesday, forecasters at the National Weather Service in Pueblo predict. Cooler conditions are likely later in the week.

Sunny skies are likely until around 2 p.m. when there is a 40% chance of thunderstorms and showers, NWS reported. Today’s high is predicted at 92 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from NWS:

Today: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. 

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 87. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

For more weather updates go to gazette.com/weather

Reach Olivia at olivia.prentzel@gazette.com.

Twitter: @oliviaprentzel

Load comments