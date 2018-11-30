The first of two waves of a wet weekend winter storm is expected to hit Colorado Springs Friday night, meteorologists say.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo expects rain to begin between noon and 3 p.m., eventually turning to snow showers after in late afternoon. The high and low temperatures are forecast to be 48 and 29 degrees, respectively, so anticipate wet roads with possible freeze-overs.
Saturday should be mostly clear with moderate winds between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures are predicted to drop into the 20s during the night, so be sure to bundle up for the Festival of Lights.
The second round of snow is slated to move into the Pikes Peak region mid-morning Sunday, with a 20 percent chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. and through the end of the day, the weather service said.