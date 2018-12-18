Ford Motor Co. has developed a prototype quiet kennel for dogs by using noise-cancellation technology created for high-end vehicles sold in Europe.
For years, veterinarians have urged people to find quiet space for their pets because holiday fireworks can terrify the animals. They run away, get hit by cars and develop anxiety and stress that can lead to injury and self harm. Dogs have an acute sense of hearing that is far superior to humans, so loud noises can be especially painful and upsetting.
The Ford quiet kennel design detects noise and transmits opposing frequencies. In addition to noise cancellation, the structure also has a soundproofing component and an automatic door.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.