WASHINGTON • The moment was historic — a U.S. House speaker meeting Wednesday with the president of Taiwan for a rare visit on American soil, a high-profile encounter designed to boost support for the island government but already drawing blowback from an enraged China.

For Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen the meeting with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California was the most sensitive stop on her transit through the U.S. and Central America, a whirlwind diplomatic mission that is delicate, secretive and politically fraught.

But for the newly elected House speaker it would signal the start of his foray into foreign affairs. The Republican leader has focused more on domestic politics at home than international concerns abroad.

Outspoken, even bellicose, against China, McCarthy chose to send a more measured and diplomatic nod of support to Taiwan with the meeting.

“It’s a very good debut,” said Newt Gingrich, the Republican former speaker who led a delegation to Taiwan decades ago and advises McCarthy.

“I think it’s a useful thing to communicate to a country — that’s under enormous pressure — that they have real allies,” Gingrich said ahead of the meeting. The Taiwanese, he said, will “see it as a morale boost.”

The private meeting between Tsai and McCarthy came against the very public backdrop of heightened U.S. focus on China over its actions at home and abroad, particularly China’s potential aggression enforcing its claims over the island of Taiwan.

The Biden administration is watching China’s interactions with Russia vis-a-vis the war in Ukraine, while Congress is probing China over a host of issues, from the Chinese spy balloon that floated over North America earlier this year to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic to Chinese social media giant TikTok’s data privacy practices.

The United States broke off official ties with Taiwan in 1979, when it formally established diplomatic relations with the Beijing government. While the U.S. acknowledges the “one-China” policy in which Beijing lays claim to the island of Taiwan as territory, the U.S. does not endorse China’s claim to the island and remains Taiwan’s key provider of military and defense assistance.

The session with McCarthy, who as House speaker is second in line of succession to the president, was Tsai’s most high-level U.S. visit during her visit, which also included a stop in New York last week.