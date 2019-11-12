Those who fought in the war on terrorism are one step closer to having their own memorial after two congressmen introduced key legislation on Monday.
Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher and Democratic Rep. Jason Crow, both veterans, introduced the Global War on Terrorism Memorial Location Act in order to secure space for the memorial in the Reserve section of Washington, D.C.’s National Mall. They timed the introduction to commemorate Veterans Day, and they aim for a quick turnaround.
“It’s imperative that we get this done in this Congress because there’s no time to waste, and the global war on terrorism itself is old enough to vote,” Gallagher told the Washington Examiner. “So, my hope is that we’ll have something to recognize the 9/11 generation that’s right next to their brothers and sisters in arms on the National Mall.”
The bill proposes three locations for the future memorial. The first is just to the east of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the second is further south near the Potomac River, and the third is between the Korean War Veterans Memorial and the D.C. War Memorial.
"I think it's an appropriate move," Sean McFate, who served with the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, told the Washington Examiner. "Then again, what do we call this period? That's one of the challenges. Nonetheless, those who answered the call deserve recognition. There's nothing more tragic than a 'forgotten war.'"
Gallagher and Crow both have personal connections to the project. Gallagher served seven years in the Marine Corps as an intelligence officer, deploying twice to the province of Anbar and serving on Gen. David Petraeus’ staff. Crow served with the 82nd Airborne Division in Iraq, earning a Bronze Star during the Battle of Samawah. He also served two tours in Afghanistan, hunting down the Haqqani network with the 75th Ranger Regiment on the Afghanistan-Pakistan border.
“The global war on terrorism changed the course of American history and the lives of the millions of service members, first responders, and civil servants who stepped up to serve our country," Crow said. "The sacrifices of this generation are all too often forgotten amidst the political debates of our time. It is our hope that by honoring the service and sacrifices of this generation in our nation’s capital, we give our servicemen and women the honor they are due.”
Gallagher first presented the idea for the memorial itself in a bill he put forward with Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton, a fellow former Marine, last year.
The two congressmen expect widespread support for their legislation.
“It’s a unifying thing," Gallagher said. "We need more unifying things at a time when the country is divided. My hope is that this small thing Crow and I are doing will be a way to further unify the country."