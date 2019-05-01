The state Senate passed legislation on family leave for workers May 1, sending the bill to the governor.
Senate Bill 188, however, doesn't create an insurance program to pay wages for up to 12 weeks for a medical need or to care for a loved one, as its backers originally intended. Instead, it will create a task force to study whether such a program would take in enough in premiums to pay out claims.
The task force will help determine if paid-family-leave legislation makes it next year. If so, the program would begin in 2023, the same year it would have begun in had this year's original legislation passed.
The Senate -- where Democratic Sens. Angela Williams of Denver and Faith Winter of Westminster on May 1 accepted amendments made earlier in the House and re-passed the bill 22-13.
Now it's up to Gov. Jared Polis to sign it. Polis told reporters last month he was uncertain whether the insurance program originally proposed would be solvent. His position, coupled with opposition from the business community, led to changes in the bill.
On May 1, his office said he supported the measure.
Loren Furman, a senior vice president with the Colorado Chamber of Commerce, had listed a host of concerns about the bill when the paid-leave proposal was still in play, including a requirement that users would only be required to be employed for 17 weeks rather than a full year to be eligible.
Later, when the bill was converted into a study measure, Furman said that “the task force being created through this amendment is an effective way to explore alternatives to the program, and task force members will have the opportunity to identify all affordable, financially responsible options moving forward.”
The working women's advocacy group 9to5 Colorado said May 1 its members were disappointed that a Family and Medical Leave Insurance (FAMLI) program wasn't authorized this year, blaming corporate lobbyists.
“We are determined," Judith Márquez, co-director of 9to5 Colorado and chair of the FAMLI Coalition, said in a statement. "We will not stop advocating for Coloradans’ right to care for themselves and their loved ones."
She said 9to5 expects "a FAMLI task force that has integrity, honesty and will prioritize the people of Colorado who need a paid family and medical leave program and not continue supporting the misinformation and fear-mongering of corporate interest."
Debra Brown, executive director of the coalition Good Business Colorado and the founder of MobilizeUs, said it was time for Colorado to sign a family leave bill into law.
“We are looking forward to the task force’s recommendations for a fiscally sound paid family leave program that will work for employers and employees alike," she said in a statement
"So many small business owners are desperate for an affordable way to provide paid leave so their employees can take care of themselves or a sick kid or elderly parent and still pay their bills. It’s a lose-lose when workers have to leave their ill loved one and report to work, only to be distracted and unproductive or even drop out of the workforce to uphold their family responsibilities or care for their own health."
The Associated Press contributed.