DURANGO
Jail inmates can earn GED behind bars
Jail is often thought of as a place for people who are a menace to society. The phrase "con college" is often associated with it.
But for Mary Mullen, who teaches at the jail, the notion that people learn how to be better criminals while incarcerated misrepresents the real opportunities offered in La Plata County.
People at the county jail volunteer to meet with Mullen to learn the skills they need to pass the four tests required to get a GED, an alternative to a high school diploma.
Mullen, who leads the GED program at Durango Adult Education Center, is one of two educators who visit the jail each week to meet with inmates.
Durango Adult Education has taught at least 124 inmate students since it started working in the jail in February 2017, said Elizabeth Helvey, executive director of Durango Adult Education Center.
DURANGO HERALD
FORT COLLINS
$20M in flood work still not funded in northern Colorado
The federal government hasn't funded $20 million in work to fix roads damaged by flooding in a northern Colorado county nearly six years ago.
A 2018 law that changed how the Federal Emergency Management Agency awards money for projects that don't meet strict design guidelines, like those in Larimer County's Big Thompson Canyon, was supposed to help speed up funding. However, FEMA hasn't given its regional offices guidance on how to award money under it.
Regional FEMA spokeswoman Lynn Kimbrough says the agency doesn't have a time frame for when the problem will be resolved.
County manager Linda Hoffman told commissioners in April that the situation was "ridiculous." She is working to set up a meeting with county leaders, FEMA's regional director, congressional representatives and Gov. Jared Polis' office.
FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN
GOLDEN
Truck driver charged in Colorado pileup that killed 4
Prosecutors have filed 40 charges, including four counts of vehicular homicide, against a 23-year-old truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people on Interstate 70.
Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos of Houston was "operating the vehicle under circumstances where he was exhibiting extreme indifference to the value of human life," Jefferson County District Attorney Pete Weir said.
Defense attorney Robert Corry called the charges, filed May 3, "excessive, duplicative and prosecutorial overkill."
The truck was going at least 85 mph on a part of the freeway where commercial vehicles are limited to 45 mph, police say.
Aguilera-Mederos told investigators that the brakes on his semitrailer failed. He plowed into vehicles on the crowded highway April 25 just after it descends from mountains west of Denver, setting off a 28-vehicle chain reaction of explosions from ruptured gas tanks, authorities said.
Just before the crash, police say the truck traveled past a ramp to the side of the highway that is designed to safely stop trucks and other vehicles that have lost their brakes.
The charges also include six counts of first-degree assault and 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault. Of the 40 charges, 36 are felonies, Weir said.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
SILVERTON
Colorado tourist train delivers renewed hope to businesses
A Colorado tourist railroad has commenced service for the year, bringing hope to businesses that have been isolated by weather events.
The first Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad train of 2019 arrived May 4 in Silverton, depositing dozens of tourists in the mountain town.
Business owners in the mountain community have suffered the economic consequences of winter avalanches that closed access along U.S. 550 for weeks.
That followed a month-and-a-half of train cancellations caused by the 416 Fire, a wildfire that burned 54,000 acres north of Durango beginning in June 2018. Hundreds of people were evacuated.
The fire caused tens of thousands of train reservation cancellations, with at least one Silverton business owner reporting sales were down 70%.
DURANGO HERALD