COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Nuclear power could save the planet — and Pueblo
As green energy supporters urgently advocate renewable energy, reasonable people of all political persuasions should laud Pueblo County’s push for nuclear power.
The Gazette this week reported Pueblo County wants a compromise on the future of the jurisdiction’s troublesome energy economy. The county’s proposal comes after the giant public utility Xcel Energy proposed closing its coal-fired plant at its Comanche Generating Station — the state’s largest greenhouse-gas-emitting power plant — by 2040, three decades early. Environmental advocates want the plant closed by the end of the decade.
County Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and his fellow commissioners want a compromise from state regulators if Xcel closes Comanche that soon. They want nuclear energy as part of the solution.
Ortiz explained the county’s pragmatic interest in nuclear power comes after assessing which renewable energy technologies might be available in the next decade. That led commissioners to learn about new nuclear development. They believe small modular reactor (SMR) technology provides the best alternative to coal. That’s because, commissioners say, the SMR technology would enable Xcel to repurpose much of Comanche’s generating infrastructure rather than tearing it down and building something new at a burdensome cost to ratepayers.
The Gazette reported the County Commission is interested in the SMR technology of a company like Oregon-based NuScale Power. It would enable the plant to support the county with more than $15 million annually in tax revenues and more than 100 high-paying jobs.
Next month, the county will know what plan Xcel plans to take to the state’s Public Utilities Commission. For now, Xcel is relatively mum on their idea for the plant and takes a “we’re engaging with stakeholders” approach. Company spokeswoman Michelle Aguayo told The Gazette this week that Xcel Energy “remains committed to the area.”
The Pueblo commission likes the NuScale prospect for several good reasons. In addition to saving and repurposing Comanche, it should quell the top concern raised by anti-nuclear activists: safety. NuScale’s patented technology, approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, has not been used. If and when it is, expect none of the disaster scenarios predicted by nuclear opponents.
Each of NuScale’s modules, the company says, consumes only 1/ 20th of the nuclear fuel used in a large-scale reactor. The modules can be taken offline for maintenance or refueling while other modules operate — something not possible in traditional nuclear plants. The new technology incorporates an external cooling design to prevent a meltdown such as the one in 2011 in Fukushima, Japan.
When Pueblo County considered nuclear power in 2011, the commission rejected it after the Fukushima meltdown. Today’s commissioners know that NuScale’s technology relies on none of the backup generators and battery banks that flooded in Fukushima and exacerbated the disaster.
Given the facts, reasonable people see nuclear technology as clean, cheap abundant and safe — especially when green advocates predict a self-inflicted apocalypse if we continue burning fossil fuels. Michael Shellenberger, founder and president of Environmental Progress and author of “Apocalypse Never,” documents that fewer than 200 have died from nuclear power generation worldwide since its inception.
Shellenberger addresses the three big disasters nuclear opponents focus on.
1. The Three Mile Island nuclear crisis of 1979 leaked no more radiation than a chest X-ray.
2. The communist Soviet Union’s negligent safety procedures, never seen in the West, led to the Chernobyl meltdown of 1986. Even then, radiation caused fewer than 50 deaths.
3. At Fukushima, despite the earthquake and tsunami, radiation leaks killed no one. France gets 70% of its power from nuclear energy and has no plants on the big-disaster list.
The state and Xcel should recognize where and when a leader like Ortiz — one charged with ensuring the short- and long-term economic viability of the region he serves — extends an olive branch that would benefit a town struggling economically. Refurbishing Comanche into a nuclear plant would be a win for nearly everyone.
It is not only a compromise to the conflict. It’s the solution to a problem.
DENVER GAZETTE
Simon says put your masks back on
It should be a given: Local elected leaders — whether in Pueblo or Aurora or Colorado Springs or anyplace else — are in a better position to contain COVID than are officials who are higher up and farther away. That’s even more the case when those distant officials are unelected bureaucrats.
After all, local officeholders are more answerable to their communities and more in touch with their sensibilities. They are in a better position to balance the many competing interests in their communities with the latest recommendations by public health experts for combatting the coronavirus.
But try telling that to the federal judge who brought down his gavel this week on what arguably has been Colorado’s most independent-minded county amid the pandemic.
Douglas County’s newly created board of health had barely taken its place on the dais when U.S. District Judge John L. Kane on Tuesday cut short its first major public health order — the panel’s decision Oct. 9 to lift a mask mandate on students at Douglas County School District.
So, it’s masks back on, for now, in Colorado’s eighth-largest school district — where the kids have been left with a case of whiplash.
The fledgling health board’s order had allowed students and staff to seek exemptions from wearing masks on campus, and it limited quarantine regulations for students and staff. That order had reversed an order by the county’s previous public health authority, Tri-County Health Department, requiring masks for many students and staff. After more than a year of wrangling with Tri-County as the pandemic wore on, the Douglas County Commission finally severed its ties with the health agency and set up its own.
For those readers who haven’t been following the face-off — it gets even more complicated.
As reported in Tuesday’s Gazette, the district sued the county's newly formed health department last week under the Americans with Disabilities Act. They brought the action on behalf of several families whose children have disabilities including cystic fibrosis and Type 1 Diabetes. That makes them more susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19, the parents and the district contended in court. Those families claimed their children's rights were being violated by the mask exemption and that the new health department violated the federal act.
Kane reinstated the district's previous mask mandate that had been ordered by its now-former public health authority. The judge declared that the upstart health department’s action put students with disabilities in harm’s way.
"I find the risk of irreparable harm to Plaintiffs is significant and they have sufficiently demonstrated that the Public Health Order denies Student Plaintiffs reasonable accommodations in the form of science-backed masking and quarantine requirements," the judge wrote in his ruling.
He issued a 14-day restraining order on the new health department’s public health order.
It’s a disappointing turn of events. Not necessarily because DougCo school kids once again will be told to don masks; that’s open to debate. What’s disappointing is that a federal court would intervene in an inherently local affair. You don’t have to take sides between the new local health department and the local school district to appreciate that these differences should be resolved at the local level.
Now that Adams County has pulled out of Tri-County Health, as well, it’s even clearer that it was a stretch to let the agency dictate what was best for any one of its county members. Similarly, the federal court’s intervention this week was unwarranted, and the decision by the district to seek that intervention was regrettable.
As we observed here after the last development in this saga, there’s not much of a statewide consensus in Colorado about measures to tackle COVID. A survey conducted in August by Louisville-based political polling firm Magellan Strategies found 50 percent of Colorado parents opposed mask mandates for public-school students in grades K-12. Yet, 48 percent of the parents polled supported requiring masks.
"The state is … split down the middle over whether kids should be wearing masks to schools," Magellan's Ryan Winger told The Gazette at the time.
Likewise, there’s no statewide consensus on DougCo letting residents and students lower their masks. On the other hand, the move by most indicators enjoyed broad support locally, which is why it’s all the more essential that local authorities call the shots.
Local governments are in a better position to gauge such sensibilities and balance interests when making decisions. They are likelier to take input from the general public, locally, and not just from a public health establishment that is far from Main Street.
Such wisdom is on hold for the moment, unfortunately. It could remain on hold indefinitely pending the court battle’s outcome. Meanwhile, DougCo’s students will keep playing Simon says.