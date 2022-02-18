COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Polis plan won’t curb crime
Coloradans besieged by an unprecedented crime wave can expect little help anytime soon from a public safety plan announced amid fanfare Thursday by Gov. Jared Polis. At best, it is an investment in crime prevention down the road — $113 million over two years to seed early intervention, community outreach, police recruitment and the like.
There’s nothing wrong with that in principle. If sustained, some of the efforts might even head off lives of crime in the next generation. And almost any effort to recruit more cops, especially among communities of color, is probably worth trying.
But the plan does nothing for Colorado’s crime fight — here and now. It’s hardly the “Comprehensive Public Safety Plan of Action” touted by the administration.
That’s why the state’s law enforcement leadership sent a letter to Polis this week distancing itself from the initiative. As reported by our news affiliate Colorado Politics, the letter from the Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police and the County Sheriffs of Colorado declined to publicly embrace the Polis plan and cited an “anti‐law enforcement sentiment” at the state Capitol.
The letter said proposals pushed by Democrats in the legislature and signed into law by Polis have contributed to soaring criminality in Colorado and made prevention more difficult. The law enforcement coalition said the policy shift prioritized offenders “over victims and public safety.”
They’re right, of course. What’s needed — right now — is legislation to undo the damage done by Polis’ own party in the last few sessions. Majority Democrats in both chambers at the General Assembly have implemented a “justice reform” agenda that by all indicators is actually helping drive up Colorado’s spiraling crime.
Polis’ plan — which he acknowledged Thursday is more about prevention and only “a good first step” — is fine and well as far as it goes. But if he really wants to protect Coloradans and curb crime right now, he should backtrack on bad policies that hobble law enforcement.
Among the policies that should be scrapped immediately is a 2019 bill that incredibly downgraded possession of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, including fentanyl, from a felony to a misdemeanor. That means possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl — the opioid that has been killing Colorado kids at an epidemic rate — now warrants no more than a citation from police. Just 2 milligrams will kill you.
The governor reiterated for our editorial board after the debut of his plan on Thursday that he will support legislation restoring stiffer penalties for fentanyl possession. That would reverse part of the damage done by a bill Polis himself signed into law. Unfortunately, he defended decriminalizing a host of other drugs like heroin, cocaine and even meth.
Our state’s law officers who work in the trenches in the crime fight will tell you those who peddle all such drugs lead wide-ranging lives of crime and are a menace to society in general. And right now, cops only can ticket them for possession.
Polis has it within his power to do much more to combat the crime wave. He has the upper hand against the noisy but clueless elements in his own party who want to coddle criminals. As also reported this week by Colorado Politics, Polis proved popular in a recent, respected poll precisely because he is perceived as independent. He could leverage that political capital — in a party that has been trending in the opposite direction — to better protect his fellow Coloradans.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
DENVER GAZETTE
A Coloradan points to a post-racial NFL
Much talk surrounding Sunday’s Super Bowl was about race in the National Football League. It was sparked last month by allegations from former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, who is Black and filed a class-action lawsuit against the league and several teams alleging “systemic” racial discrimination against minority coaches and executives like him. His suit is in line with longstanding criticism from league detractors that the NFL doesn’t hire enough minorities in top power positions.
Flores’ suit implicates the Denver Broncos, with whom he interviewed in 2019 for the head coaching gig that ultimately went to Vic Fangio, a white man. Fangio – who succeeded Vance Joseph, a Black man – was fired in January and is succeeded by Nate Hackett, a white man.
While Flores’ story dominated headlines, we think it’s the situation surrounding the man succeeding Flores in Miami — Colorado-born-and-raised Mike McDaniel — that provides what you might call a post-racial perspective. It’s a perspective we all should hope the NFL, and society at large, ultimately embrace.
After McDaniel — a 38-year-old alum of Aurora’s Smoky Hill High School who most recently was the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive coordinator — was announced as the Dolphins’ hire earlier this month, attention immediately turned to his race. On the heels of the Flores suit, many people jumped to conclusions about McDaniel’s race because, to them, he appeared to be just another “white” coach.
But McDaniel is biracial. His dad and grandmother are Black. Like many Americans, the old adage “you can’t judge a book by its cover,” applies to McDaniel.
Once his lineage was known, race-obsessed voices in the public sphere went to great lengths to point out McDaniel “identifies” as Black. The worst of the many bad takes came from the popular sports website Deadspin, which, before issuing a correction, inaccurately labeled McDaniel “the next trendy, young, white guy who takes a head coaching position before one of the many deserving Black candidates.”
The situation became such an unnecessary can of worms that at McDaniel’s introductory press conference he plainly said it’s “weird” others fixate on his race.
“It’s been very odd to tell you the truth,” he said, “this idea of ‘identifying’ as something. I think people identify me as something, but I identify as a human being.”
For those interested in Mike McDaniel — the human being — those details are much more interesting and telling than his skin tone.
As a boy each summer, he loved football so much that, while his mom worked in Greeley, he’d ride his bike daily to the University of Northern Colorado campus where the Denver Broncos staged training camp. McDaniel’s eagerness and work ethic eventually helped him land a summer job with his beloved Broncos. After playing football at Yale, McDaniel interned with the Broncos for a year before assistant coach Gary Kubiak took such a liking to McDaniel’s work, Kubiak brought the up-and-coming football mind with him as an offensive assistant for the Houston Texans.
Truly, McDaniel’s story is the classic archetype of a man devoting his life’s work to achieve his boyhood dream. And, as McDaniel said last March, he was drawn to that journey because football “was a melting pot.”
“Where you came from didn’t matter,” he said. “What people thought of you to be, perceived you to be, didn’t matter.”
Denver Gazette editorial board