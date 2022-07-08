COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Rural Colorado fed up with coddling criminals
The headline-making seizure of a staggering 114 pounds of pure, deadly fentanyl recently on Interstate 70, as reported Saturday by The Gazette, is a stark reminder of Colorado’s fight for survival amid an epic crime wave. And it isn’t just hitting the metro areas of the Front Range.
With just 46,796 citizens, the six-county 12th Judicial District spanning southern Colorado’s San Luis Valley is an unlikely place to be caught up in the state’s crime wave. Yet, law-abiding citizens there are wary of criminals as never before — thanks in large part to a top prosecutor who refuses to put them in jail. It seems that, as in Colorado’s capital and elsewhere, some rural elected officials naively believe coddling criminals curbs crime.
Now, fed-up voters are preparing to send their soft-on-crime DA packing.
Locals have collected 4,757 valid signatures needed to ask voters to a recall District Attorney Alonzo “Let ‘Em Go Alonzo” Payne. A recall of a DA is rare. Though it’s estimated to cost taxpayers $10,000, the City Council in Alamosa, the valley’s population center, is so gung-ho to dump Payne it devoted a page on the council’s website to the effort. Yes, city hall itself is championing the recall.
A Bernie Sanders-endorsed candidate, Payne surfed the tidal wave of the anti-police cultural zeitgeist in 2020 to win election, complete with a campaign slogan to “Change The Narrative.” He committed to “stop unwarranted prosecution of low-level offenses”; “practice transparency in the DA’s office and all law enforcement,” and “reduce incarceration and stop the criminalization of poverty in southern Colorado.”
Payne has followed through on his pledge to empty jails, so much so that Colorado Politics reported law-abiding Alamosans are hesitant to go shopping for fear of running into criminals.
Beyond the Valley, Payne is under investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office for allegations he violated the Victim’s Rights Act after the Colorado Crime Advisory Board received eight complaints about him since February. Each complaint was reviewed by the Victim’s Rights Act subcommittee, finding victims were not consulted or treated with fairness.
The pushback against Payne even has reached the national pages of The Washington Post. In an April 21 report, the newspaper puts into perspective the predicament Payne put the valley in by way of such decisions as choosing not to prosecute even one of 20 arrest warrants tied to SWAT-team drug busts.
“They had not even been looked at, which is a problem, because every one of these cases has a victim,” Alamosa Mayor Ty Coleman — himself a Black unaffiliated voter — told The Post. “I’m running out of responses for the community.”
And Payne is running out of excuses. Case in point: after not responding to numerous requests for comment from The Gazette and our news affiliate Colorado Politics, Payne finally opened up to The Washington Post.
“I was very honest during my campaign that I intended to empty the jails,” he said. “It’s a mark against society when somebody is in custody.”
“I plead out drug offenses. I do. I give them opportunities for rehabilitation. We haven’t come across kingpins.”
“They got into drugs, and, you know, horrible things happened,” Payne told The Post of his decision to let the parents of a dead 16-month-old plead guilty to lower-level offenses without jail time after they were accused of murder and child abuse. “If they’re going to be rehabilitated, they can be rehabilitated on probation.”
At least he’s honest, but “Let em Go” Alonzo needs to go himself.
For when he makes victims out of criminals, the real victims of such crimes as domestic abuse, like Alamosan Lani Welch, are forced to stand up and fight back.
“I have always been this quiet person,” Welch told The Washington Post. “But too many people are hurt.”
Crime + economy = trouble for ruling Dems
Midterm congressional elections typically don’t go well for the party in power, especially the one that’s in charge at the White House. And that’s even when the country isn’t facing soaring crime and a tanking economy — as it is now.
Security and prosperity are two essentials that a lot of voters take for granted. Disappoint them, and many readily will consider a change on the next ballot. Fairly or not, they tend to blame those in power. Unaffiliated voters, by far the biggest bloc of the electorate in Colorado, have even less reason to stick with the status quo as the economy stumbles and crime rises.
The news on both fronts just keeps getting worse.
As reported by The Gazette last week, Colorado business leaders overwhelmingly believe the U.S. economy either has entered a recession already or will do so by 2023. That’s according to the latest Leeds Business Confidence Index survey from the University of Colorado Boulder’s Leeds School of Business. By week’s end, CNBC was reporting that it is increasingly likely the U.S. economy already is mired in recession after shrinking for two quarters in a row.
While many Colorado businesses responding to the Leeds survey say they still are hiring and generally are more optimistic about our state’s economy than the nation’s, Colorado’s own economic growth is slowing quickly — and getting slammed by inflation.
“When you have price increases, leading to cost increases, which lead to more price increases, you get that kind of spiraling piece that’s potentially out there,” Richard Wobbekind, senior economist and faculty director for the Leeds Business Research Division, told The Gazette.
Meanwhile, crime statistics that have been startling Coloradans at least since last year are continuing to mount. This week, for example, news site The Center Square reported that auto theft is up 18% year to date — in a state that already led the nation in stolen cars at the outset of 2022.
It’s the latest installment in a depressing saga of crime statistics chronicled in a groundbreaking report released late last year by Colorado’s Common Sense Institute. Among the lowlights: Violent crime rose 35% from 2011 to last year. The state’s crime rate for 2021 was the highest since 1994. Colorado’s 2020 murder rate was 106% higher than in 2011. Assault was up 40% in that same time. Rape was 9% higher.
With Democrats in control of the presidency, both chambers of Congress and almost all statewide offices in Colorado, including both of its U.S. Senate seats, it’s no wonder they’re nervous.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and fellow Democrats at the legislature announced amid fanfare that checks rebating surplus state revenue to taxpayers will arrive in the mail starting in August. Although the refunds are actually required by the state constitution, they’re being touted as the “Colorado Cash Back Rebate,” intended to help struggling Coloradans make ends meet.
“We are providing real relief when Coloradans need it most,” Gov. Jared Polis said of the refunds last last month. You could almost see the sweat beading up on his forehead in advance of what will be a trying campaign season for his party.
Similarly, ruling Democrats at the legislature sought throughout the spring session to rebrand almost every other bill as a measure that somehow will fight crime. That’s after they did so much over the past few years to enact criminal-coddling, get-out-of-jail laws that served to drive up Colorado’s skyrocketing rates of violent and property crime in the first place.
Democrats know they have some explaining to do. The news isn’t helping.
