DENVER GAZETTE
‘Equity’ training drives races apart
In the wake of Martin Luther King Jr. Day last month, a federal court case now pending in Denver underscores how King’s long-celebrated message of colorblindness is under assault.
Depending on how, if and when a judge rules, the state Department of Corrections and Department of Public Health and Environment may have to halt mandated training that it claims is intended to combat racism — but that critics say is itself discriminatory.
As reported by news site The Center Square, a former officer at Colorado’s Limon Correctional Facility, Joshua Young of Colorado Springs, is suing the state over its mandated diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training program.
The rationale from proponents of DEI training say it is imperative to educate people about how unchangeable characteristics like skin color, sex and racial background must be acknowledged if an individual is to properly assess their standing within society.
But Young alleges the training violated his right to a discrimination-free workplace.
He and his counsel, the nonprofit legal advocacy group Mountain States Legal Foundation, say the training requires corrections officers to “internalize racially discriminatory messages about white people.”
Young and his lawyers don’t hold back in their complaint, saying the kind of forced professional coaching is “state-sponsored racism” that creates “a racially hostile and abusive work environment.”
“Josh was forced to listen to a bigoted official training (session) telling him that he was a racist and white supremacist because of the color of his skin, and that his daily actions contributed to white supremacy,” William Trachman, Young’s lawyer, said. “Colorado’s prisons are worse off, and the state is worse off, because of this training.”
What Young and other Colorado corrections officers experience — on the taxpayer’s dime, mind you — is the same workplace browbeating and bullying so many employees at private companies and public institutions across the country have been forced to sit through in recent years.
Undoubtedly, the advocates of DEI training have the best of intentions in aspiring toward racial justice.
But critical thinkers should realize these trainings — by definition, and by nature — cultivate the exact things they claim to cure: self-censorship and interpersonal division and mistrust among colleagues.
That division and mistrust can be particularly acute when it comes to race. That’s because these teachings whittle relationships between individuals down to what are supposed to be inconsequential differences — like skin tone.
You and your co-worker both are vegetarians?
Not as important as the color of your skin.
You each are fervent fans of the Colorado Rapids soccer club?
Not as important as the color of your skin.
You both love Motown music?
Not as important as the color of your skin.
Young is right, as he says in the suit, that people’s morale will suffer when the message delivered from on high is “that we can’t trust each other to overcome our skin color.
“Which, to me,” Young continued, “seems like a very superficial thing to have to overcome.”
We agree. It is likely MLK would, too.
Denver Gazette editorial board
COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Repeal this law; it
kills Colorado kids
Search the word “fentanyl” on The Gazette’s website; the results will alarm and sadden you. One news report after another chronicles the terrible toll the lethal drug has been taking on our citizens and especially on our youths.
“Man charged with murder for fentanyl overdose death of 16-year-old Lakewood girl”; “Colorado Springs man charged with selling fentanyl that resulted in a death”; “Fentanyl overdose deaths in Denver are skyrocketing, health officials warn” — the headlines make you flinch.
Amid a yearslong crisis of opioid abuse in Colorado, fentanyl has surged to the forefront. Much of it manufactured in China, packaged in Mexico and then smuggled across the border for distribution throughout our country, the hyperlethal narcotic has become a notorious killer.
The number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths in the state skyrocketed more than 50% from 2019 to 2020, the latest year for which complete data is available. And as The Gazette recently reported, preliminary figures show fentanyl has been involved in more overdose deaths in 2021 than in any previous year — outpacing the combined totals from 2015 to 2019.
Depressing, right? Now, get ready to be angry.
Angry — not only at the cynical industrial complex in China that mass-produces the drug or the fiendish crime syndicates in Mexico that control the supply chain — but also at our Legislature.
That’s right, the Colorado General Assembly has played a big role in aiding and abetting the distribution of fentanyl to our children.
Three years ago, lawmakers at the Capitol downgraded possession of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, including fentanyl, from a felony to a misdemeanor.
That means possession of up to 4 grams of fentanyl — the very same opioid that has been killing Colorado kids in epidemic proportions — now warrants no more than a ticket from police. Even though a mere 2 milligrams can kill you.
The damage lawmakers did doesn’t stop there. The 2019 legislation that effectively decriminalized possession of superlethal amounts of fentanyl did the same for the likes of heroin, cocaine and a host of other hard drugs. Yes, meth, too.
The net effect of the law? Ask any cop. Our state’s peace officers are being waved off with a smirk by drug peddlers brazenly plying their trade in public places. They know they only will get a summons for possessing a lethal amount of hard drugs, including fentanyl.
Don’t forget those dealers also typically lead criminal lives in general. It’s not like they have day jobs as schoolteachers and just do a little freelancing on the side; drug dealing is their livelihood. They often have lengthy criminal records, including for violent crimes.
Yet, the police can’t even arrest them for possessing enough fentanyl to kill nearly 2,000 people. Thanks to our elected lawmakers.
The legislative handiwork that resulted in this absurd outcome, HB 19-1263, was one of many misfires by the “justice reform” movement. Its advocates seem to think we’re too tough on criminals. The very notion seems absurd in the face of the epic crime wave that now has engulfed Colorado.
The bill’s prime sponsors — Reps. Leslie Herod of Denver and Shane Sandridge of Colorado Springs, Sen. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and former Sen. Vickie Marble of Fort Collins — owe the state an apology for the most misguided legislation in years.
Meanwhile, the entire Legislature owes it to Colorado to repeal this deadly law now.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board