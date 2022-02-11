COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Polis must slam the door on forced collective bargaining
If Gov. Jared Polis wants to lose big, he should leave room for his party to force collective bargaining on local governments and school boards. If he caves —if he does anything less than veto any bill that advances this goal — voters will have good reason to boot him on Nov. 8.
If Polis stands his ground, he will defend local sovereignty and align himself with former Democratic President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.
“All Government employees should realize that the process of collective bargaining, as usually understood, cannot be transplanted into the public service,” FDR wrote in a letter to the president of the National Federation of Federal Employees in 1937.
“… The very nature and purposes of Government make it impossible for administrative officials to represent fully or to bind the employer in mutual discussions with Government employee organizations.”
Polis, who sadly approved collective bargaining for state employees, would align himself with former AFL-CIO leader George Meany by promising a no-exceptions veto. Meany remains the “granddaddy” of the modern labor movement.
“It is impossible to bargain collectively with the government,” Meany told the New York Times magazine in 1955, explaining it would jeopardize the “public welfare.”
Whether addressing mask mandates or oil and gas rules, Polis champions “local control.” He told The Gazette’s editorial board he defaults to local control except for laws that extend civil rights protections. He would never accept Jim Crow laws in Boonieville but promotes local control over provincial matters — such as the compensation of community employees.
The governor’s local-control default mode has been inconsistent. That’s understandable, as the lines among state, local and federal authority are blurred by the 10th and 14th amendments, the federal Supremacy Clause, conflicts between state and federal laws, a pandemic, and conflicting state, federal and local court rulings.
In this conflict, there is no blur. The Colorado Constitution grants locals — especially in the state’s 96 Home Rule cities and towns — the power to decide whether their governments collectively bargain with employees. Colorado communities large and small are unique in their economies and cultures.
The proposed bill by Democratic legislative leaders would effectively force collective bargaining in communities as unique as Aspen, Denver, Colorado Springs and Limon.
It would force bargaining wherever public employees organize and demand it, which will become everywhere. Primary sponsors are House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, and House Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder.
Imagine the state telling Lamar it must bargain with the leadership of unionized employees. In a low-income and shrinking community of 7,000 residents, public employees could organize as a special interest to sway elections in favor of union-friendly candidates. They could elect the people they most want to bargain with for benefits and pay.
Suppose the employees and their hand-picked leaders negotiate benefits based on those of their professional peers in Boulder, the mostly white and wealthy home of Fenberg and Polis. Lamar would suffocate so a handful of public employees could live as a privileged class.
The median household income in Boulder is $83,019, compared with Lamar’s $37,554. As Boulder’s median home value approaches $1 million, Lamar’s lingers at $118,000. For these reasons and more, cities and towns — not union bosses — determine what they pay their firefighters, cops, teachers, and snowplow drivers.
“The door is open to a much narrower legislation to expand collective bargaining, and the governor hopes the advocates engage local governments more earlier in this process,” a Polis spokesman saiod.
The door should be closed, without the governor’s blue sneaker holding it open in the least. No capitulation. Polis should tell his party to kill this idea before any bill insidiously commandeers local autonomy and gives it to the state, further burdening Colorado’s endangered rural communities.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
DENVER GAZETTE
Bring cops back to Denver’s schools
Cops who serve on Colorado’s K-12 campuses have been nothing short of heroes. They have saved students’ lives — literally — and also have changed their lives for the better. They have developed into friends and mentors for the kids. They have set examples for them and mediated differences among them. They have bridged a gap at some schools between law enforcement and the surrounding community.
But no longer in Denver. In one of its hyper-political lurches, the Denver Public Schools Board of Education voted in 2020 to kick out its 18 campus cops at the beginning of this school year. As with the board’s other lapses in judgment, it’s the kids who have lost out.
Just last November, in the terrifying wake of a shooting in Aurora that left six teenagers wounded at a park near Aurora Central High School, a school resource officer assigned to that campus rushed to the scene. Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson later told The Gazette the officer responded to the shooting and applied a “life saving” tourniquet to the victim.
Earlier last year after the tragic shooting death of an Arvada police officer while temporarily on street patrol, The Gazette reported the officer’s regular assignment had been as a longtime school resource officer at Arvada’s Oberon Middle School. He was beloved by students, faculty and parents for helping youths who got in trouble or who just needed a friend.
All of which has gone missing in Denver. The Gazette recently reported on a breach of security at Denver’s Centennial Elementary School — an intruder upset at the school’s Black Lives Matter curriculum had wandered in. It was an unsettling experience for the school staff that could have been much more swiftly resolved had a school resource officer been on hand.
In many Colorado school districts, in fact, school resource officers protect and serve our children in wide-ranging and remarkable ways. That’s over and above providing basic campus security — a key consideration in its own right.
Why not in Denver? The board evidently would rather blow kisses to the political fringe than mind the safety of its own students. The vote to expel Denver police officers supposedly was intended to shut off the so-called “school-to-prison pipeline.” The preposterous premise was that kids of color who interact with cops are likelier to wind up behind bars.
What the DPS board didn’t consider — or perhaps bother to learn — was that 17 of the 18 officers assigned to district campuses were themselves people of color. We learned that recently in a conversation with Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen, who is Hispanic and graduated from North High School. He noted many of the ousted resource officers had grown up in the neighborhoods in which they served and had attended the schools where they were stationed.
That’s another strength of having cops on campus: They not only can lure kids away from a life of crime but also in some cases can inspire them to take up a career in law enforcement.
As crime surges throughout the metro area — and on DPS campuses, too, as we noted here earlier this school year — Denver’s schools need their dedicated resource officers more than ever. Could this school board ever set aside politics long enough to invite them back?
Denver Gazette editorial board