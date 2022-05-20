DENVER GAZETTE
A wake-up call as Denver’s standing slips
Denver long has been one of those places where just about everybody wants to live. The allure is obvious. The Mile High City is the gateway to the Rockies — under perpetually sunny skies. It is hip, educated and cosmopolitan. Its economy is vibrant; its people are friendly.
So, it was disappointing to learn this week that Colorado’s capital city had slipped from 14th to 55th on U.S. News & World Report’s venerable list of Best Places to Live. The annual list’s standings for 2022 were released Monday.
As reported in The Gazette, the rankings were based on an analysis of 150 metro areas using data from the Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Labor and the FBI. U.S. News measured the strength of each area’s job market, housing affordability, net in-migration and quality of life.
The list based quality of life on factors like a city’s crime rate, quality of education, health care quality and availability, commuting times and air quality.
“The message is out that Denver has big city crime and traffic problems,” Steven Byers, senior economist with Colorado’s Common Sense Institute, told The Gazette. “People see the way Gov. Polis and Mayor Hancock handled the homeless people and they want to get away from that.” Byers said metro Denver is too pricey for a lot of young people starting out in careers and struggling to make their monthly car payments, rent and student loans.
Crime, cost of living, traffic, homelessness — all concerns that are familiar to longtime locals. The fact that they appear to be influencing Denver’s national image — and dimming its luster — ought to serve as a wakeup call to the city’s elected leaders.
All cities face challenges, of course. As in other cities, not all of Denver’s challenges are within the control of policy makers. It’s also worth remembering even a well-regarded, data-driven list like U.S. News’ still has plenty of subjectivity to it.
Yet, the key concerns raised by the U.S. News standings are real — and have been driven significantly by dubious policies. Some policy shifts could make a real difference. Here are a few:
• Enforce Denver’s “camping” ban. In theory, addicts and other drifters who insist on living their lives on the streets aren’t supposed to pitch their tents and lean-tos in city parks, along highway off-ramps and the like — forcing their squalor and disruptive lifestyle on everybody else. In reality, City Hall has waffled on enforcement of the ban, owing in part to a faulty — and now moot — court ruling but also to a lack of political will.
• Crack down on public drug dealing. It, too, already is illegal. Yet, as Denver cops will tell you, it’s a moveable feast of hard drugs like heroin, meth and of course deadly fentanyl. Cops shut down one drug bazaar only to watch it move a block or two away. Most recently, downtown’s historic Union Station has been a hotspot. The state legislature bears much of the onus here since it decriminalized hard drugs in 2019. And a near-toothless bill this session to clamp down on fentanyl in all likelihood will do little to re-empower police, who now can do little more than write a ticket to those charged with possession. Then — at the least — write more tickets. Harass the drug dealers by all legal means. Make them feel unwelcome.
• Let homebuilders build. A proposal to create more affordable housing, now pending before the Denver City Council, would backfire — and actually drive up the cost of housing for most homebuyers. The city is short on housing. City Hall should quit meddling in the local housing market and let builders meet market demand.
We can restore Denver’s luster. It just takes some will power.
Once again, Colorado Springs is the most desirable city
For the fourth straight year, Colorado Springs ranks 1st among all metro areas for “desirability” in the U.S. News & World Report’s annual list of Best Places to Live — the premier ranking index for cities.
Of five ranking categories in determining the best places, “desirability” is beyond dispute the most important. The other four are “value,” “job market,” “quality of life” and “net migration.” All four are important, but “desirability” goes directly to which city most people would live in if given the choice to pick from them all.
Think of it this way. Vehicles are rated by consumers and their advocates for comfort, safety, performance, value and other detailed factors. Most important is which vehicle most consumers desire after assessing the above. Among all cities, Colorado Springs emerges as the Ford F-150 — the best-selling vehicle in the country for more than 40 years. We are strong, reliable, fashionable, functional, and highly valued by consumers.
In a less market-driven analysis — one in which experts crunch numbers — Colorado Springs ranks an impressive #2 on the U.S. News list of Best Place to Live. It ranks second to Huntsville, Alabama, which by most accounts is an impressive city with a robust arts and cultural scene.
Though we won’t complain about the second-place ranking, consumers considering where to live should contemplate the irony of what boosted Huntsville. It beats Colorado Springs by almost three points in “value.” That’s because housing prices and other costs of living are lower in Huntsville.
The costs of living are lower in Huntsville because the market puts a low value on the community. We don’t know why. It is merely a fact. The U.S. News survey ranked Huntsville only 4.9 for “desirability” — the category that matters more than the others combined. That ranking means most people don’t want to live there.
By contrast, Colorado Springs scores a 10 in “desirability” — which no other city achieved. For that reason, housing costs are high which makes our “value” rating low. It is a simple matter of supply and demand. F-150s start at a whopping $71,454 this year because lots of people want them and the manufacturer can’t keep up. The demand to live in Colorado Springs is so high — a pure indicator of success — the construction and development sectors cannot produce housing fast enough for the people who want it.
Sadly, our neighbor up the road — once glitzy, glamorous and always attractive Denver — fell from last year’s ranking as 14th among Best Places to a disturbing 54th. The magazine’s description of Denver indicates why.
“After Colorado residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2012, Denver has seen a surge in cannabis-related commerce, from dispensaries to magazines to high-tech paraphernalia like vaporizers, rolling papers, lotions and storage containers — and the industry continues to gain speed,” U.S. news explains.
Denver is no longer known nationally for beautiful parks, trails, safe spaces, and a friendly, safe, cosmopolitan downtown. It is increasingly known for drugs, paraphernalia, vaping, rolling papers, Big Marijuana and all that goes with an urban scene of hedonistic vice. It is an image good leaders of families and businesses find unappealing. It is more sordid than fashionably progressive or hip. As such, the city’s “desirability” ranking is 6.2 —nearly four points lower than the rating for Colorado Springs an hour to the south where they don’t push recreational drugs.
At number 54, largely due to a low “desirability” rating, Denver falls below the likes of Pittsburgh; Cincinnati; Peoria, Illinois; Dayton, Ohio: Omaha, Nebraska; and other places that for generations have not been in league with Denver.
Every aspect of the U.S. News Best Places report tells Colorado Springs leaders and residents they are on the right track. Four years as the most desirable metro makes Olympic City U.S.A the hands-down valedictorian of cities. It means don’t follow Denver and encourage drug abuse. It means keep funding the police and hiring the best public servants. It means do more of the same and build more housing with alacrity. Let’s make the country’s most attractive city among the more affordable.
