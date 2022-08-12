DENVER GAZETTE
Auto theft turns deadly on Colorado roads
A shocking killing on Interstate 70 caught on video last month may be the most chilling illustration yet of how Colorado’s epidemic of auto theft fosters other crime — including violence and even homicide — in the No. 1 state for auto theft in the nation.
As The Gazette reported, the dash-cam footage from a nearby car captures the moment surrounding the seemingly wanton shooting death of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski on I-70 near Denver’s Quebec/Northfield exit. He was returning home from work at Denver International Airport when a reckless driver in what police say was a stolen vehicle wildly zigzags through traffic, menacingly tailgating Piaskowski. Seconds later, a still unknown perpetrator in the stolen vehicle shoots into Piaskowski’s Subaru Outback before rear-ending a semi-truck, causing a multiple-vehicle crash. While Piaskowski tragically died, the perpetrator(s) fled and remain at-large.
As Denver Police investigate, Piaskowski’s death rips his presence from the life of his loved ones, namely his fiancé. Though the shooting seems a random, senseless act of violence, the underlying fact that the perpetrator(s) were in a stolen vehicle should resonate with everyday Coloradans as much as it does with Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen. Pazen was blunt speaking to Denver media last week, saying criminals driving stolen vehicles have “a sense of anonymity” that police commonly see “used in higher levels of crime, whether that’s a shooting, a murder, a robbery, a burglary.”
Making matters more confounding for police, and unsettling for drivers, an at-home viewer of the dash-cam footage informed police their own stolen vehicle was visible in the video and involved in the crash. Though it’s to be determined if the second stolen vehicle is related to the first — one reported stolen from Northglenn, one Lakewood — the perpetrators of this other car theft also fled and remain at-large.
Colorado Metropolitan Auto Task Force (C-MATT) data tallies a staggering 36,907 vehicles stolen statewide last year — more than 100 a day. Further, C-MATT reports 21,973 vehicles stolen in the first half of 2022, on track to eclipse last year’s unprecedented mark by almost 20%. More than 75% of those thefts, 15,973, were in the Denver metro area. As for the city itself, Denver car theft has more than doubled since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nearly 6,000 stolen through the first half of this year.
Some municipalities — namely Aurora, with a new, minimum 60-day jail sentence for first auto thefts and up to 120 days for repeat offenders — are promptly pivoting policies to combat car theft more intensively. Yet, it’s apparent there must be a concerted, statewide effort to stem the tide. Overall, the system is simply too lax.
Consider the case of Illya Culpepper, whom The Gazette profiled in a deep dive on auto theft last month. Culpepper was arrested for stealing four cars in Denver over two months in 2021 yet received merely two years of probation. Only two of his pleas included a car-theft charge. He eventually was made to serve a four-year sentence for a 2021 car theft in Douglas County.
The reality is crime-coddling policies are keeping dangerous, diehard criminals on the street to terrorize and imperil others. Colorado won’t eliminate its crime-riddled car-theft nightmare without consequential deterrence that criminals actually fear.
A senator and felony suspect has burdened us with crime
Colorado leads the country in bank robberies and car thefts. Denver’s rape crisis ranks second only to Detroit’s. Our state’s drug overdose surge has teenagers and toddlers dropping dead from fentanyl. The Washington Post recently published 3,000 words describing the sordid drug scene on Denver’s RTD mass transit system.
State Sen. and, now, indicted felony suspect Pete Lee — a Colorado Springs Democrat who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee — played a key role in growing our state’s unlikely crime spree.
As previously explained in this space, Lee has spent 10 years in the Legislature pushing a soft-on-crime agenda he calls “criminal justice reform.” He led the passage of 75 crime “reform” bills.
Lee supported a law that holds cops personally liable when arrests go wrong and suspects are harmed. The law exacerbates the dangers officers face when responding to violent crimes — such as the domestic disturbance that killed El Paso County Deputy Andrew Peery this week.
Among Lee’s reforms was an insane 2019 bill that reduced the felony crimes of possessing Schedule 1 or 2 controlled narcotics to misdemeanors. It turned Colorado into a drug dealer’s dream and likely ignited our 54% increase in opioid overdose deaths the very next year.
Lee’s appetite to reduce punishments for crime appears insatiable. In 2021, Lee tried passing Senate Bill 62 to forbid arrests of suspects in Class 4, 5 and 6 felonies. He wanted the courts to release felony suspects without requiring bail.
Lee’s indictment this week by a grand jury — on a Class 5 felony charge of falsifying his residence address for electoral purposes — is richly ironic for a would-be reformer of our justice system.
Those who question why this charge rises to felony status should ask Lee. As a state representative in 2014, Lee co-sponsored Senate Bill 14-161 “increasing the penalty for providing false residential information, making the aiding or abetting the provision of false residential information a new felony offense.”
In a bizarre about-face, Lee would later blast voter integrity laws in 2022.
“What we are being told is to protect the integrity of the system, to prevent voter fraud, to prevent people coming in who are not registered to vote to come in and vote. Well, I would suggest that the voter fraud argument is a fraud itself,” Lee tweeted in January.
Long before Lee’s indictment, The Gazette’s editorial board warned of the senator seemingly flouting the law. A leaked recording of a 2020 phone call between Lee and an unknown woman reveals his concerns about claims he does not live in the district he represents — a matter unrelated to the indictment, and one that could cause him more trouble ahead.
“Mark Waller did the same thing in the commission deal,” Lee says on the phone, suggesting he should get away with the offense because maybe someone else did.
Lee tells the woman he’s working with criminal defense attorney John Buckley, because giving “false information regarding the elector’s present residence” is a Class 5 felony.
Only the judicial system can determine Lee’s innocence or guilt. Yet, his indictment should come as no surprise. Lee has consistently shown contempt for law, order, victims, cops and — more recently — a voting law he sponsored. By undermining law and order, Lee has burdened our state with crime.
