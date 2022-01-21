COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Keeping MLK’s dream alive
For many years now, students in schools from sea to shining sea have been rightfully taught Martin Luther King Jr. was the most influential American civil rights advocate of the 20th century.
During a time of unrest, it was this charismatic, southern Baptist minister who rose above his peers as the leader history ultimately saw carry the torch of equality in America to the finish line. He was the face of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Nearly six decades since King’s emblematic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C., our country experiences more civil division than it has in years. It’s worth pondering on this 37th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day why King was so effective then and is so lionized now.
The situation surrounding King’s seminal moment in time, the 1963 speech at the Lincoln Memorial, illustrates the essence of King’s vision. After various elements of the civil rights movement — many wary of one another — agreed to work together, the day took on a message not of us vs. them, but of unity.
It’s somewhat forgotten to history that day wasn’t exactly scripted for King to be the magnum-opus main event.
Labor leaders, clergy, movie stars and folk singers each also were allocated 15 minutes to speak. But King seized the moment in time, turning his formal recitation into something much more when gospel singer Mahalia Jackson shouted, “tell them about your dream, Martin!”
So he did, saying it was “deeply rooted in the American dream.” He envisioned his own children being judged “not by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
The dream was not centered on ethnic or racial pride or strength. Rather, it was about togetherness and brotherhood among the “sons of former slaves and sons of former slaveowners in the red hills of Georgia,” and “little black and white boys and girls in Alabama holding hands as sisters and brothers.”
Togetherness — overcoming society’s tendency toward tribalism — was King’s mission. It’s also his legacy. And it’s our country’s greatest societal achievement. In 1963, King knew we were oh-so-close to this uniquely American accomplishment in the course of history.
In his speech, he described the words of our Constitution and Declaration of Independence as “magnificent.”
We need to hear this now more than ever. The strength of the American people is in our ability to view people independently of characteristics such as skin color that have no bearing of the content of one’s character.
It shouldn’t be lost on history the American civil rights movement was in large part victorious because King preached an explicit message of unity rooted in colorblindness. It was about our similarities, not our differences.
In 2022, the same perspective is paramount.
We believe King would be dismayed by the obsession with race and identity we are seeing among some in our society today. That’s why it’s imperative we Americans remember what exactly King dreamt of for the future. It was a place where race no longer would be an essential and substantive factor in one’s worth, though that limiting notion is oft advanced today in schools and society.
King looked forward to a time when race, long used to define and judge people, would be rendered moot. Society has yet to achieve that dream, but we have faith it will.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board
GRAND JUNCTION DAILY SENTINEL
Economic justice crosses racial lines
As we celebrated Martin Luther King Day on Monday, despite our challenges as a nation, we felt hopeful for the future.
Seeing where the nation was during King’s time compared to where we are now shows that we’ve made considerable progress for minority rights. There is still a long way to go, and King’s own family has pointed to voting rights as an important issue in the fight for equality going forward.
We think Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made an important point in her speech Monday in calling out economic injustice specifically.
“Dr. King knew that economic injustice was bound up in the larger injustice he fought against,” Yellen said.
While her speech focused on Americans of color, we’d note that economic injustice cuts across racial and ethnic lines. The poor and middle class of all colors would benefit from a more equitable and just economy.
Rising inequality is part of what is fueling the political division among us and the chaos in government we have seen in recent years. The pandemic has exposed just how important it is to have an economy that works for everyone.
During the pandemic we saw people stay home because they couldn’t afford to pay for child care or go to work sick because they can’t afford to take time off. At the same time, the 10 richest people in the world doubled their wealth, according to a report published Monday by advocacy group Oxfam.
As we move forward through this recovery we need to make sure the economy we’re creating is not rigged against upward mobility for anyone. An environment dedicated to creating genuine opportunity would offer a better future for everyone of all races in this country.
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel editorial board