DENVER GAZETTE
Coloradans can thank TABOR for their tax rebate
Like a lottery jackpot, Colorado’s state revenue surplus keeps growing. And so do the rebates that will be returned to the state’s taxpayers in the next few months. The latest news, reported Wednesday in The Gazette, is taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 in the mail — up from the previous $500 estimate.
It’s welcome news, of course, especially as the nation’s economy goes sideways amid spiraling inflation. The $750 checks that will go out to individual tax filers — $1,500 for couples filing jointly — will be a boon to many Coloradans who are finding it ever harder to make ends meet. Some 3.1 million Coloradans will receive a refund directly in the mail in August or September.
The hype and hoopla surrounding the refunds makes it sound like Colorado’s current political leadership came up with the idea out of the blue. And out of the kindness of their hearts. As if they decided, all on their own, to rain manna on Colorado’s cash-strapped households.
“We are providing real relief when Coloradans need it most,” Gov. Jared Polis said of the refunds this week. “Everyone in our state is feeling the impact of rising costs, and I refuse to let the government sit on taxpayers’ money when it could be used to make life a little bit easier for the people of our state.”
Wow, thanks, guv! Our Democratic chief exec from Boulder could have delivered that line at the next Republican National Convention and felt right at home.
Only, let’s not forget that the state is constitutionally required to return the excess tax revenue. And while the specific means of refunding the surplus this time, checks sent by mail, was authorized by legislation this year, the refunds ultimately are the handiwork of Colorado voters — way back in 1992. That’s when they adopted the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR.
Ever since then, Article X, Section 20 of the Colorado Constitution has bound state and local governments in Colorado to limit annual budget increases to no more than the rates of growth and inflation combined. Any tax revenue collected above that rate must be returned to the public unless voters agree on the next ballot to let the government keep their money.
It’s hard to miss the irony in all this. Make no mistake, the Democrats who wield all the levers of power in state government these days — and who now are touting election-year tax refunds like a rooster taking credit for the sunrise — by and large loathe TABOR.
Time and again, it has deprived them of play money with which to grow government and conjure up new programs. They and their similarly inclined predecessors in office have fought TABOR at every turn and attempted endless end runs on it for decades. In court, in the legislature, you name it.
Yet, now, as the economy falters and polling looks problematic for their party going into the fall midterm election, they’re only too happy to cherry-pick TABOR’s fruits and rebrand them “the Colorado Cash Back Rebate.”
To be fair, Polis has distinguished himself somewhat from the rest of his party on taxation, having even called at one point for an end to the state income tax. But generation after generation of his fellow Democrats have been no friend of TABOR. Or for that matter, of the average Colorado taxpayer.
Just sayin’.
Denver Gazette editorial board
COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Biden’s ‘green’ agenda ruins nearly everything
As the most fortunate of Americans attempt to enjoy vacations this summer — as they run out of money and run up high-interest credit cards — they should wrap their minds around one basic underlying cause for the struggle: Far-left activists and an infirm president they control have attacked our way of life.
Set aside socialist social reconstruction and consider a few economic facts in isolation. They alone are enough to cause widespread misery:
• Unleaded gasoline has hit a record-high price nationally for 35 of the past 38 days.
• As of Friday, the national average price for gasoline topped $5 for seven days straight.
• Forecasts show the cost of fuel going higher with no imminent end in sight.
• Fixed mortgage rates last week reached the highest level in more than 20 years, thanks to inflation forcing a massive interest-rate hike, meaning few young Americans can buy their first homes.
• A Willis Towers Watson survey last week found more than one-third of U.S. workers with salaries exceeding $100,000 live paycheck to paycheck — more than a doubling from 2019.
• A survey by Lending Club finds more than 55% of millennials who earn $250,000 live paycheck to paycheck.
• Lending Club finds nearly 100% of millennials barely make ends meet, regardless of income.
For low-income households, the economy under President Joe Biden means going without adequate food, shelter and transportation. Throughout Colorado and the country, donations to food pantries, soup kitchens and homeless shelters are down and on a downward trajectory.
When people can’t afford food for themselves, it is hard to give to others. This means the poorest of the poor struggle with even less, meaning the economy causes disproportional suffering among nonwhite minorities Biden claims to care so much about.
This began with Biden, and he perpetuates it every chance he gets.
Fossil fuels are the world economy’s foundation and will remain so throughout the lifetimes of anyone living today, regardless of activist pipe dreams. It’s just a fact. Without fossil fuels — at this juncture and for at least another century — we don’t have food, shelter or clothing. We don’t have solar panels or windmills. None of it is possible without oil, gas and coal.
No country produces more oil and gas than the United States, and we do so with the highest safety and environmental standards in the world. Biden has consistently pledged to destroy the world’s economic base, and we’re starting to see what it looks like.
“Kiddo, I want you to just take a look. You don’t have to agree. But I want you to look at my eyes. I guarantee you. I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuel.”
That was Biden answering a question and shaking a young woman’s hand during a campaign stop on Oct. 6, 2019, in New Castle, N.H.
Two months later while speaking in West Virginia, coal miners expressed concern that Biden’s anti-energy agenda might threaten their jobs. Biden did not dispute this concern.
He told the miners to learn to code computers — a let-’em-eat-cake moment that left the crowd silent.
In a debate with then-President Donald Trump on Oct. 23, 2020, Biden promised to “transition from the oil industry.”
On the day of his inauguration, Biden signed an executive order shutting down construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. With the swipe of a pen, he shut off the most environmentally friendly and efficient way to transport crude the world needs for everything.
One less pipeline extension means more dangerous, expensive and environmentally damaging transportation of crude by trucks, trains and fuel-guzzling tankers that can spill.
Biden’s messaging has, in every way possible, undermined confidence to invest in fossil fuel exploration and production. His decision to artificially inflate the economy with trillions of dollars backed by no labor or production has contributed so heavily to the labor shortage that domestic oil and gas companies cannot ramp up production regardless of profit potential.
The price and availability of everything the world needs to flourish and survive depend on a lavish supply of fossil fuels. It’s an irrefutable fact. Biden and his far-left base want to banish primary energy to the detriment of humanity and the environment and the pain has only begun.
When it costs too much to live, blame Biden and his left-wing puppeteers. In November, render them powerless by giving control of Congress to the party with more compassion for humanity and the planet we live on.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board