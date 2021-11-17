DENVER GAZETTE
When crime rises, people try to take precautions to avoid danger. If your nearby public park has been overtaken by people in illegal tents struggling with drug addiction and mental health, you walk your dog somewhere else at dusk.
But it’s a different thing, all together, when crime is the kind you can’t avoid. Just ask the nearly 600 Coloradans so far this year whose cars were stolen from lots surrounding Denver International Airport, as The Gazette reported Sunday. Or, ask the 398 people across Denver who have reported their vehicle stolen just this month alone, according to the Denver crime map. That’s 28 stolen cars a day!
As the #DefundThePolice debacle continues to abet this dangerous reality, more Coloradans are realizing the more you coddle crime, the less likely you can outrun — or, even, outdrive — the criminal element that is permitted to persist around you.
That’s acutely the reality Coloradans in assorted communities now face with skyrocketing car thefts. This trend isn’t a criminal undercurrent limited to more dangerous neighborhoods. What’s now more alarming is it’s people in other places, such as at DIA or in more affluent mountain-town resort communities, who are reaping what was sown by policy makers who went soft on crime.
The people of Summit and Eagle counties, for example, have found out in recent months that they are just a carjacking away from career criminals on the Front Range who have run amok. That’s at least in part courtesy of revolving-door justice — fostered by a new, self-styled “justice reform” movement.
Consider what authorities discovered when making an arrest up on Vail Pass last June.
“It was not your typical Monday afternoon in the High Country,” state trooper Jacob Best told the Vail Daily. Best had to jump through a car window to put a vehicle in park after the car’s driver, allegedly under the influence, passed out behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle before attempting to flee the scene. Best said it turned out Eagle, Summit and Garfield counties were a part of a major theft ring. A key link in that criminal enterprise was the Lakewood man, whom police apprehended at gunpoint.
The same man had been booked and released multiple times in previous months for crimes related to car thefts — most recently just 35 days prior when he was arrested in Adams County.
At the time of the June 14 incident, he was out on bond for at least six different motor vehicle theft-related charges. And, during his arrest in Adams County, the chronic criminal was found in a stolen vehicle with an estimated $30,000 of catalytic converters, some likely stolen from the Vail Mountain School parking lot.
Just as sheriff’s departments in high country mountain towns are aware of this new crime wave, so are the officials at DIA. So bad has auto theft become at the long-term lots surrounding the airport that, on Friday, the Denver Police Department announced it’s increasing patrols around parking areas.
As the Gazette reported, at least 593 vehicles have been reported stolen this year from the airport and nearby lots. That all-time high for vehicle thefts in the area — an average of nearly two a day — is already near double 2020’s previous record-high of 313 reported stolen in the area, which has 40,000 parking spaces.
While they scramble to bring on people to fill an airport workforce in dire need of bodies — including long-term lot shuttle bus drivers and TSA security agents — DIA officials also pledge to increase police patrols through the coming holiday season, when many more travelers from across the state are expected to park in airport lots.
For the sake of our safety, let’s hope they’ll have the manpower to beef up the police presence, not only at DIA but in the city at large. Last week, Denver’s City Council approved a budget that included $13.6 million to hire new first responders at the Denver Police, Sheriff and Fire departments and 911 call-takers in order “to restore our safety workforce after historic attrition.”
Meanwhile, Coloradans can follow the lead of other states fed up with spiking crime. In Minneapolis, a year after the death of George Floyd was exploited as kindling for the #DefundThePolice movement, voters this month strongly opposed abolishing the city’s police department. And, in New York, voters elected Eric Adams, a tougher-on-crime candidate who said he’ll reinstitute the New York Police Deparment’s anti-crime units. That comes in the face of Black Lives Matter leaders threatening more riots if the city reinstitutes the unit.
The decision is yours, Colorado. Choose wisely.
Denver Gazette editorial board
COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Parents along the Front Range have had to adjust their lives to accommodate school districts that have, rather suddenly, canceled seemingly random days of classroom instruction.
During a slow start to the winter snow season, the reasons are not related to inclement road conditions. They aren’t even directly related to COVID-19.
Classes are being canceled because too many teachers requested not to work.
The Boulder Valley School District — the state’s eighth-largest district with more than 31,000 students — canceled classes this past Friday. That covers 56 schools spread across the district’s 11 communities, from the foothills to Denver’s suburbs.
In public statements, the district attributed the decision to the fact that Friday came a day after the district had taken the Veterans Day holiday off. As such, the district described Friday as an isolated “floating” day of classroom instruction before the weekend.
The surprise long weekend was awfully convenient for the 478 teachers who requested leave. It wasn’t too convenient for the working parents who had to figure out a way to accommodate their kids a day after they did the same on Veterans Day — a holiday many workers in the private sector don’t have off, by the way.
At least the district was transparent in acknowledging the adverse effects of having to cancel classes. A Boulder Valley spokesman told FOX 31 “we don’t take this decision lightly.” The district was also blunt in its public messaging about its dire need for myriad staff.
Meanwhile, Denver Public Schools — the state’s largest district with more than 91,000 students — projected 489 teachers would be absent last Friday. That means more than 10% of the 4,705 teachers in the state’s largest district all elected to take off on the same day.
To make matters worse, the district also announced that students and staff will have off this coming Friday. The move effectively extends the district’s previously-scheduled full week of Thanksgiving vacation to six weekdays.
The situation is even less ideal for the district’s reserve platoon of instructors, its 377 substitutes. As DPS Superintendent Alex Marrero pleads with the public to help boost DPS’ number of substitutes closer to his desired amount, 1,200, a teacher’s union official said the situation is further compounded. How so? By the reality, she said, that many substitutes are older retirees trying to avoid classroom COVID spread amid an increase in cases in Colorado.
As a result, Denver Public Schools is in a rather unprecedented pickle as they affix a stockpile of “now hiring” lawn signs in neighborhoods across the city.
On the one hand, the district says full-time teachers need the days off for the sake of their mental health after a grueling return to a more normal school year. Marrero last week even went as far as saying DPS teachers are currently so spent they feel like it’s March. But, on the other hand, because DPS’ substitutes are older and, demographically, more at-risk to COVID-19, now is a terrible time for them to step in for younger full-time teachers as COVID cases increase.
Over in Adams County, Adams 12 Five Star Schools — the state’s sixth-largest district with more than 37,000 students — and Adams 14 School District — more than 6,000 students — each also canceled classes last Friday. Each district cited staff shortages — Adams 12 with nearly 150 positions vacant.
And in the Pikes Peak region, Academy School District 20 — Colorado Springs’ largest district — canceled classes at a pair of schools on a Tuesday late last month. The reason, the district said, was because police had informed the district of plans for a “large-scale” protest of upward of 1,600 people.
The protest didn’t materialize, with merely a handful of parents showing up. Neither did in-person classes that day for kids at Chinook Trail middle and elementary schools. But what has since materialized is the district’s report on what elicited the protest — big or small — in the first place. After a multi-week self-investigation pushed past Election Day, the district acknowledged teachers at Chinook Trail Middle School had indeed instructed students to tape masks to their faces during classroom instruction.
We won’t be surprised if through this holiday season more districts announce more random closures. The workforce shortage is that bad. But so is the entitlement mind-set schools now seem to harbor in a COVID-19 world in which they are much more OK with keeping kids home.
State schools mustn’t make sudden class cancellations a habit. A lot of faculty and staff may think they can’t endure another day on duty without a break — but far more parents can’t afford a day off.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board