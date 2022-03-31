DENVER GAZETTE
Two takes on fentanyl — one real, one surreal
It’s bad enough our legislature failed last week to come up with a meaningful response to Colorado’s deadly fentanyl epidemic. A bill unveiled by ruling Democrats on Thursday — after months of anticipation — proposes only some incremental improvements. It falls far short of repairing the damage done three years ago by “justice reform” legislation that opened a gaping loophole for possession of the ultra-lethal opioid.
But last week’s legislative pratfall on fentanyl was followed by another embarrassingly painful development — watching the 2019 law’s chief sponsor try to shirk blame. After weeks of lying low on the issue, state Rep. Leslie Herod, a Denver Democrat, issued a smug, sanctimonious and obliviously unrepentant press statement that was a study in denial.
The statement declared Herod’s support for House Bill 1326, officially introduced late Friday, and then launched into a denunciation of, “A lot of misinformation, misunderstanding, and finger-pointing” over the issue. Presumably, that refers to the widely held belief by our state’s top cops that Herod’s 2019 bill helped fuel the fentanyl crisis.
Her bill had decriminalized possession of fentanyl and other hard drugs. As a result, possession of up to four grams of fentanyl — which could kill up to 2,000 people — became a misdemeanor. Cops now only can issue tickets. Authorities must watch helplessly as drug dealers, unless caught in the act, can’t even be jailed for having four grams or less of product on them.
Herod glibly contends in her press release, “We cannot arrest our way out of this problem. We’ve tried it that way, and it doesn’t work. We need to focus on keeping people alive, not putting addicts behind bars.”
But what if putting them behind bars is in fact what will keep people alive?
Law enforcement agencies need fentanyl possession to be a felony again so they can make an arrest and get the drug off the streets. It has been likened to a weapon of mass destruction. Even a trace is a public menace. Someone in “possession” of two or three grams isn’t carrying it for personal use. Even if they aren’t selling, they’re sharing at parties, concerts and even at school.
And Coloradans, especially our youth, are dying at a terrifying rate — often unwittingly taking the drug because it’s laced into many other drugs.
The new, anemic legislation restores felony status only for possession of four grams or more of any substance containing fentanyl. If it’s less than that — even if it’s pure fentanyl — it would remain a misdemeanor. Which will do next to nothing to prevent precisely the kind of scenario — people selling or sharing a pill or two — in which Colorado kids have been dying.
Contrast Herod’s uninformed haughtiness — and her unwillingness to learn from the state’s grim experience — with the views of a seasoned chief exec, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.
On Thursday, Hancock tweeted his support for the new legislation but did so with a big caveat: “While a good start on a tough problem, I believe we must also address possession levels. The evidence is clear: half of all Denver overdose deaths are related to fentanyl. There is no safe amount of fentanyl unless directed by a physician, and unless we work to deter people from possessing amounts that are enough to kill up to 2,000 people, we cannot say we have fully addressed this problem.”
Hancock speaks from experience running Colorado’s biggest city. He hears from the cops on the beat. They know that to tackle the deadly drug supply chain, you have to address demand. And that begins with drug possession.
Denver Gazette editorial board
COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Don't let CRT and DEI dominate our libraries
The pandemic’s at-home video classrooms alerted parents to the public-school system’s left-wing indoctrination agenda, openly promoted by the National Education Association. It doesn’t stop there. Parents, check the children’s book section in your neighborhood libraries.
Colorado Springs City Councilman Dave Donelson took a stand last week when he voted against a simple resolution honoring John Spears, the departing director of the Pikes Peak Library District. After opposing the resolution, Donelson admonished Spears for slamming Colorado Springs on his way out for a new job in Buffalo, N.Y.
At issue was a Feb. 18 Gazette article that quoted Spears saying, “I have defended Colorado Springs. I don’t know that I can do that anymore.”
Spears criticized voters for electing conservatives to Colorado Springs school boards in November who oppose critical race theory (CRT) and other racially divisive diversity equity and inclusion (DEI) agendas. Spears resigned in February after the City Council and El Paso County Commission appointed two members to the library board who plan to counter what they consider excessive politicization of libraries under Spears’ direction.
“My concern is when sincere citizens think we need to change directions ... they are characterized as a threat to our freedom of speech,” Donelson said to Spears. “You try to silence them by saying they’re a threat to freedom of speech, freedom of expression.”
Donelson told a member of The Gazette’s editorial board he was polite and holding his tongue during the meeting.
“I tactfully did not bring up a lot of my concerns during his going-away party,” Donelson said of the meeting.
Donelson blasts Spears for spending more than six years turning the district’s libraries into “indoctrination centers” pushing left-wing ideologies. Meanwhile, Spears censored a popular library program in Monument and other traditional content.
“Most adults in our community are completely unaware of this,” Donelson said.
The councilman blames Spears for allowing “Drag Queen Story Time” at the Penrose Library, featuring Drag Queen Sarah Bellum reading stories to children. He blames Spears for libraries providing children with take-home RuPaul drag-queen paper doll kits.
Donelson provided a list of books the library district promotes as “age-appropriate” for children 12 and under. Titles include: “Anti-racist Baby;” “Feminist Baby;” “Feminist Baby Finds Her Voice;” “Woke Baby;” “Pride Baby;” and more.
The councilman isn’t trying to “burn,” “censor” or otherwise eliminate books. He merely questions why a man so defensive of progressive open-mindedness denounces those who prioritize traditional disciplines. He has a point. Freedom of speech, academic and intellectual freedom require tolerance of limitless diverse views.
Liz Turner worked for the library district for nine years. She recently left in response to her mounting frustration over Spears establishing bureaucratic positions and forcing a “one-model-fits-all” agenda on diverse communities.
She blames Spears for squandering scarce financial resources on the new Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Department.
He instituted a requirement that employees complete two DEI training courses each year. While the Spears regime forced DEI on libraries, Turner said it shut down the Monument library’s most popular program among senior citizens: “The Socrates Café” — named after the white-male Greek philosopher known as the founder of Western philosophy.
“He turned our library system into CRT-brought-to-life,” Turner said. “Some nameless faceless bureaucrat working from home wouldn’t let us continue Socrates Café, and I’m the one standing there with an elderly patron in tears because that was a major part of her community life.”
Upon taking the job, Spears immediately commissioned a systemwide “Organizational Audit on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion.” It concluded too many library employees are white.
“Add more visibility of Latinx, indigenous, and trans communities …” said one of the multiple recommendations that treat genetic traits as the most important consideration of humanity.
“Be aware of potentially sensitive holidays,” the report advises, singling out “Thanksgiving” as one to beware of.
Every word of the 34-page DEI manifesto advises our libraries to obsess over immutable traits — in content, hiring, and all other matters.
This needs to change. Public libraries are not special interest bookstores. We need them to stand as objective archives without political agendas — right or left — forced by activists in management.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board