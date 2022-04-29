DENVER GAZETTE
Fentanyl’s fate is in the Senate’s hands
It’s now the state Senate’s turn to save lives in Colorado’s epic fight against deadly fentanyl.
The House had its chance — and blew it.
House Bill 1326, approved by the lower chamber on Monday, was supposed to repair the damage done to our state three years ago when lawmakers recklessly decriminalized possession of up to four grams of the hyper-lethal opioid. That’s enough to kill 2,000 people — and it was turned into a misdemeanor. Cops only can write a ticket.
Yet, that gaping loophole, incredibly, was left in place in the version of HB 1326 that made it through the meat grinder of backroom politics and into the House earlier this session. The loophole only was narrowed by a subsequent amendment, which still left possession of up to one gram a misdemeanor — enough to kill 500.
Worse still, the House majority actually compounded the bill’s flaws last Friday. A House committee changed the legal standard for establishing intent, gutting the amended bill’s attempt to re-criminalize possession of one to four grams. In the words of dissenting Colorado Springs Republican state Rep. Terri Carver, it will “make prosecution of felony possession almost impossible.”
And as insult to injury, the same committee also amended in an automatic repeal of felony possession altogether in 2025, when it reverts to a misdemeanor.
It’s time for the buck to stop. The Senate must amend HB 1326 to:
Make possession of any amount of this deadly poison a felony.
Restore the previous standard for intent to possess a controlled substance.
Remove the senseless expiration date for felony possession.
Anything less is unacceptable — and an insult to all of fentanyl’s overwhelmingly young victims and their survivors.
Ruling Democrats at the Capitol, along with a few Republicans, are blinded by their dogma of drug legalization. They refuse to see that their gambit in 2019 — decriminalizing fentanyl as well as other hard drugs like heroin and meth — helped foster Colorado’s current calamity.
As of the end of 2021, our state had suffered 1,578 fentanyl-related deaths since 2015. That’s a staggering 1,008% increase in a six-year time span. Since 2019, the increase in fentanyl deaths in our state has outstripped that of every other state but Alaska. It has surged 382% in that short time. There’s also recent research directly attributing approximately 650 Colorado fentanyl deaths to the 2019 law.
Defenders of decriminalization insist it’s needed to prevent the incarceration of addicts, who they say warrant treatment, not prison. But it is a myth that mere addicts ever have been jailed in any significant way. On the contrary, empowering law officers to treat possession as a felony gives them a lever to get users into rehab — and save their lives.
Underscoring that point, another voice of reason in last week’s House debate, Republican state Rep. Matt Soper of Delta, tried unsuccessfully to amend HB 1326 to make possession of any amount a felony — and to lower a felony conviction to a misdemeanor for possession of up to one gram if an offender successfully completes rehab.
Meanwhile, reinstating felony possession of any amount of fentanyl also pays another dividend. It lets police bust dealers who at present can claim misdemeanor possession and walk free.
Gov. Jared Polis recently told Colorado Public Radio, “I’m certainly for felonizing any possession of fentanyl…” Here’s his chance to make that happen — by demanding it in HB 1326.
If lawmakers fall short, Polis should veto their bill and call them back in a special session.
Denver Gazette editorial board
COLORADO SPRINGS GAZETTE
Hunter ed — for safer schools and kids
As last week was the 23rd anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting, gun violence and firearm safety once again come to the forefront of many Coloradans’ minds. Nearly a quarter century after the tragic massacre, and alongside other shootings since, the reality is there is still much disagreement on what our public policy and regulations should be on guns. In a politically divided state like ours where there are many citizens on both sides of the debate — some staunch Second Amendment supporters, others advocates for firearm regulation, confiscation and elimination — it’s unlikely we’ll reach resolution anytime soon.
That said, it’s worth considering and recognizing where in the gun debate we can find common ground. One such place involves educating citizens — especially younger ones — on proper firearm handling, safety and training. At the least, it can instill a healthy respect and sober understanding of the lethal power of a firearm. As long as there are hundreds of millions of firearms in our country — and there’s no way to get rid of them even if everyone wanted to — it makes a lot of sense to teach kids gun safety.
For generations firearm handling, safety and education was a traditional part of a young American’s upbringing. Much like learning about algebra or parts of speech, a maturing kid would learn about the core tenets of gun safety at, say, the local gun and rod club or in the family home itself. In large swaths of America, this rite of passage remains ingrained and fosters millions of responsible firearm users, namely hunters.
But as Colorado has become increasingly urbanized, particularly along the Front Range, this ethos, tradition and emphasis has dissipated, perhaps inevitably. As a result, kids of varying backgrounds no longer have as firm a foundation regarding a proper respect for, and handling of, firearms.
Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday signed a bipartisan bill that will permit our state’s public schools to provide — though not mandate — a hunter-education course to seventh-grade students. Students and parents will be able to take a Colorado Parks & Wildlife-certified course at their local public or charter school, as the bill stipulates schools can receive gifts, grants, or private donations sufficient to cover the cost. Via this 10-hour course, parents can elect if they’d like for their child to take the course with “hands-on” activities — such as an optional live-fire exercise — or not. Either way, these 12- and 13-year-olds will learn about hunter ethics, conservation, gun safety and basic first aid in a proper setting. For example, CPW has gone out of its way to prepare a teaching kit complete with inert firearms for use in the hands-on portion of the course.
Completing this course will do more than help children get one step closer to a hunting license. Students — particularly in more urban areas — are introduced to more of the great outdoors and the need for smart, sustainable wildlife management while also learning the safe use of firearms.
In the end, increased firearm safety and familiarity will be an important dividend to a Colorado culture in which these same kids will inevitably come into contact with guns at some point, in some context. Let’s ensure it’s a safe encounter.
Colorado Springs Gazette editorial board